Every Wonder Girl in DC Comics History, Ranked

As the most influential female superhero in comic book history and a member of DC Comics’ iconic Trinity, it’s not surprising that Wonder Woman has inspired many women to follow in her footsteps. While not as popular as the Superboys or Robins, the Wonder Girls play a crucial role in Wonder Woman’s story as they enforce themes of female empowerment and sisterhood. With their divine heritage, many women who take on the Wonder Girl title are among the strongest teenage superheroes in DC Comics. However, their true strength lies in their compassion and willingness to help others, just like Wonder Woman. These are the best teen heroines who help carry on the Amazons’ mission of peace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wonder Girl mantle has been passed down to only the most righteous of Amazon women who are willing to put down their lives for the sake of protecting humanity and showing them the power of truth and empathy.

6) Yuri and Yuki Katsura

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In the World War II-era universe of DC Bombshells, Wonder Woman seemingly died protecting some civilians from Clayface. Several young women were inspired to take up her mantle and become the superhero team the Wonder Girls. While Donna Troy and Cassie Sandsmark were pre-established Wonder Girls, two new additions were the twin sisters Yuri and Yuki Katsura. Since neither of them have powers, Yuri and Yuki were given duplicates of Wonder Woman’s Bracelets of Submission and Lasso of Truth. While they didn’t make many appearances, Yuri and Yuki represented how Wonder Woman’s impact on the world would continue even after her death.

5) Lizzie Prince

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

As the daughter of Wonder Woman, it was only a matter of time until Lizzie Prince took up the moniker of Wonder Girl. Although as an adult she would go by the name Trinity, during her adolescence she called herself Wonder Girl. Sculpted from clay and pieces of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor’s souls, Lizzie is every bit a selfless hero as her parents. Lizzie wields the three Lassos of Fate and grew up being trained by the Amazons in all forms of combat. She’s also best friends with Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. Even though Lizzie’s currently just an infant, glimpses into the future show how she’ll not only become the next Wonder Girl, but a superhero with her own identity.

4) Diana of Themyscira

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Something many people forget is that technically Wonder Woman was the original Wonder Girl. During the Golden and Silver Ages, DC would tell stories about the bizarre adventures of a teenage Diana. DC even had stories about Diana when she was just a toddler, dubbing her Wonder Tot. Even at a young age when she was prone to more reckless endeavors, Diana always showed immense compassion and empathy for the people around her, including her enemies. And while most of these tales were eventually retconned during the Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot, Diana will still sometimes reminisce about when she was a young Amazon on Themyscira who called herself Wonder Girl.

3) Yara Flor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Wonder Girl of the modern day, Yara Flor instantly became a fan favorite. The daughter of an Amazon and a Brazilian River God, Yara had to battle numerous Olympians, quickly proving herself a force to be reckoned with. Yara’s most iconic weapons are the Golden Boleadoras, which she can use to either mind control people or just knock them unconscious with a single strike. She would go on to become a valued Amazon on Themyscira and one of Wonder Woman’s strongest allies. Yara’s such an impressive fighter that in the alternate timeline of Future State, she becomes the new Wonder Woman after Diana goes missing. Yara stands as one of the best new DC heroes of the past 10 years.

2) Cassie Sandsmark

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A determined and selfless hero, Cassandra “Cassie” Sandsmark made big waves when she debuted as the third official Wonder Girl. Cassie’s archeologist mother was a good friend of Wonder Woman and Cassie grew up idolizing the Amazon heroine. To become Wonder Woman’s sidekick, Cassie stole the Sandals of Hermes and the Gauntlets of Atlas to give herself the powers of flight and super-strength. With these artifacts, Cassie did her best to live up to Wonder Woman’s heroic legacy. Eventually, Cassie’s father Zeus was moved by her heroism and granted her the superhuman powers of a demigoddess. Now having relinquished the sandals and gauntlets, Cassie is a close friend of Wonder Woman and is a core member of both Young Justice and several incarnations of the Teen Titans.

1) Donna Troy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Despite having one of the most confusing backstories in comic book history, Donna Troy will always be the quintessential Wonder Girl. Whether she’s Wonder Woman’s sister or clone, Donna is always there to aid the heroine in battle. Donna was Wonder Woman’s first sidekick and they have an unbreakable bond. Donna is also well-known for being a founding member of the Teen Titans and helping to inspire countless other adolescent superheroes. She even for a brief time became the leader of the Teen Titans. Donna has one of the more complex histories of any DC character, but what has always remained steadfast is her immense strength, kindness, and determination to defend the innocent from the forces of evil.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!