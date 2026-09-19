The Value Of This Captain America Original Artwork Is So High Because Someone At Marvel Wanted To Save Money

There’s something really satisfying about a good double page comic book splash. When executed properly, they drive the impact of a pivotal moment in the narrative and bring to life the feeling of redemption, justice, horror, or whatever else the artist wanted to convey. However, not every big moment requires a massive a splash. Using the technique repeatedly takes away its impact. Artists need to carefully choose which moments call for this treatment, and it all starts during the storyboarding phase. Another relatively minor factor that affected double page splashes are the artist fee. Back in the ’70s, it was a common practice for artist to be paid per storyboard page, and this caused a bit of a kerfuffle when Marvel Comics changed up its policies.

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Over at Heritage Auctions, an original storyboard for 1974’s Captain America #175 recently sold for $3,750. While we’ve seen original artwork like this go for high prices, they are usually that of a landmark issue or a character’s first appearance. This one by Sal Buscema and Vince Colletta wasn’t really special in any of those ways, featuring Captain America smashing Moonstone through a tree and the ensuing fight. However, its value has been boosted by the format of the storyboard itself. As I mentioned earlier, artists used to get a per-page rate, with each page requiring a separate storyboard. But during that period, someone at Marvel decided to cut costs by requiring artists to submit two pages per board, essentially cutting their payment by half.

Captain America #175 Original Storyboard Goes For $3,750 Because Of Its Format

Needless to say, artists weren’t too happy with these changes, as they directly affected their pockets. In a move that you wouldn’t see in current times, Marvel quickly scrapped the policy. This meant that very few storyboards with this kind of double page format can be found today, making this one a pretty rare find. The final bid price was definitely helped along a bit thanks to the fact that it features Captain America slamming someone through a tree with a satisfying “Crump!” sound. I’m sure that there are a few more of these lying around in Heritage or Marvel’s archives, but none that feature the first Avenger in this glorious fashion.

The panels themselves are brilliant regardless of the format. They feature everything a Captain America comic is comprised of: body slams, shield throwing, taking on a more powerful foe, and eventually defeating them against the odds thanks to his “fighting heart and a fierce pride in the land he’s named for.” It’s one thing that the storyboard is made in a format that you’ll be hard pressed to come across, at least in comics from the ’70s, but I feel that its value has skyrocketed because these two pages fully capture what Captain America is all about. When spirit and patriotism aren’t enough, he’s perfectly capable of slamming foes through objects and ‘trocking’ them square in the face with his iconic shield. These two aspects brilliantly combine to make this piece worth every penny of that $3,750 bid price.