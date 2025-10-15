7 X-Men Powers Way Too Dark For The MCU

The X-Men are getting ever closer to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men are one of the Marvel concepts that fans have wanted in the MCU for ages; the X-Men were long one of the most well-known groups of Marvel superheroes since before the MCU came about. There are a lot of fans who think that the X-Men might be the MCU’s road back to relevance, and there’s a lot to this. There are a lot of very awesome X-Men stories and members out there, and the X-Men’s history would allow Marvel Studios to take the superhero in entirely new directions. Mutants have such variety, and there are so many ways that creatives can use mutants to take the concept of superheores in entirely new ways.

One of the most interesting things about mutants is the way that mutant powers work. Mutant powers aren’t always just cool stuff like super strength, and there are some pretty horrific mutant powers out there. These ten X-Men powers are much too dark for the MCU, and definitely won’t be used in the upcoming movies.

7) Strong Guy’s Kinetic Absorption and Super-Strength

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel is the home to many overpowered heroes, but many of them are given some kind of handicap. Strong Guy is one of these, even though his powers might seem pretty normal. Strong Guy has the power to absorb kinetic energy and get stronger with every hit. This means that Strong Guy’s strength can keep increasing throughout the battle. However, the drawback to his power is death. If Strong Guy gets too strong and too big, his heart will explode. He’s basically the Hulk with a weakness that could kill him and that weakness is much too dark for the MCU. They’ve yet to reveal a character whose powers would kill them if they use them too much, so Strong Guy almost certainly isn’t going to get any kind of spotlight in the MCU.

6) Multiple Man’s Body Duplication and Absorption

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The history of the X-Men is pretty complicated, especially once we get to X-Factor. X-Factor has its own history and A-list members, but few of them are more important than Jamie Madrox, the hero known as Multiple Man. Multiple Man’s powers seem kind of simple, in that he can create duplicates of himself. However, it’s honestly one of the most dark powers in the Marvel Universe. Madrox’s dupes are their own people and have their own lives after they’re created. They can grow into something else, but the moment they’re touched by Madrox, he can just absorb them, taking their memories into himself while killing off their individuality. In fact, even if a dupe has a baby with a woman, he can absorb that child. These dupes don’t want to be absorbed most of the time, and yet Madrox will still do it, sometimes accidentally and sometimes on purpose. The more you learn about the power, the darker it gets, and the MCU would never put something this dark into their fun superhero comedies.

5) Husk’s Omnimorph Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mystique is Marvel’s greatest shapeshifter, but she’s not the most powerful. The X-Man Husk is, though. Husk isn’t a metamorph, she’s an omnimorph, and can transform into anything, from humans to animals to energy forms to liquid forms. She does this by tearing her skin off to reveal the new forms underneath, and that’s why this power is never going to be seen in the MCU. Husk’s powers would leave behind piles of discarded skin everywhere, and we all know how the MCU likes graphic scenes. Shapeshifting is already kind of an icky power, but Husk’s omnimorph powers are as disgusting as they come. Mystique is a shoe-in for the MCU, but Husk will either never show up or her powers will be heavily sanitized if she does.

4) Beak

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

New X-Men is an undisputed X-Men classic, taking mutants to all-new places. Writer Grant Morrison pushed what mutants could be in the Marvel Universe, and introduced us to Beak. Beak is a mutant chicken who looks like he just came out of the egg, his massive eyes and lack of plumage giving him a horrific look. Beak’s powers are honestly pretty useless; he can barely fly, and while he has sharp talons, he’s not very strong. Beak looks like a monster, and not in the Hulk way, but in a way that scare the kids who go and see the movies. Beak is too ugly for the MCU, and that’s going to keep his mutant chicken form off the big screen.

3) Angel Salvatore’s Fly Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Angel Salvatore is another of the kind of horrific mutants introduced by New X-Men. Angel is basically a living fly, with all of the horrible things that implies. Angel’s fly wings are honestly pretty normal, but it’s when you get into the rest of her fly abilities that things get pretty gross. See, much like flies, Angel digests her food by using acidic mucus to break it down. She can even use these powers as an offensive ability, spitting acid at her foes that burn through them quickly. Acid spit is a cool power, but it’s one of those powers that can push any movie that Angel is in to an R-rating if it’s used the way it should be. Humans aren’t into insects, so a walking mutant insect, even one in the form of a pretty Hispanic girl, isn’t going to join the MCU. At the very least, her powers would be so sanitized that there is no way that they’ll work the way they should.

2) Maggot’s Maggots

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Maggot was introduced to the X-Men in the late ’90s, and has some very unorthodox powers. Maggot had two biomechanical maggots that followed him everywhere. These maggots would eat through anything, and it was eventually revealed that they were his living digestive system. They would eat things and then crawl back into his stomach, giving him the nutrients and energy that they got from what the ate. This would turn his skin blue and give him superhuman physical attributes. Maggot’s powers are gross and complicated, and that’s enough reason for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to never have him show up.

1) Marrow’s Uncontrollable Bone Growth

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marrow is another late ’90s with kind of gross powers. Her powers make her bones grow out of control, and she can pull them out or her skin and use them as weapons, as well as form talons and armor (although she had to learn to control her powers better before she could do that). Marrow’s power is pure body horror; for most of her life, she was a Morlock, mutants whose power forced them underground because of how they look. While the MCU has introduced readers to some interesting looking heroes, they’ve all been, for lack of a better team, pretty. Even the Hulk is basically a pretty monster. Marrow isn’t. Marrow’s skin has bones tearing through it all the time, giving her monstrous look that the MCU will not put on the big screen.

