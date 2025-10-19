8 Most Dangerous Teen Titans In DC History

The Teen Titans are the greatest teen team in comics, and they really don’t have a lot of competition that even comes close to them. The team first came together as a place for sidekicks to hang out and find themselves as heroes outside of their mentors. The Teen Titans are a team that’s all about preparing the next generation of heroes and has created some of the greatest heroes ever. The older members of the Teen Titans have even created an adult version of the team, known as the Titans, and have shown that they can do the work of the Justice League if they need to, defending the planet from the greatest threats.

Some of the most powerful young heroes on Earth have joined the Teen Titans and the Titans. The Titans have had a variety of members over the years, and some of them are more formidable than others. These eight Teen Titans are the most dangerous of the team, their powers and skills making them heroes that no enemy wants to face.

8) Miss Martian

Martian Manhunter is an underrated hero and one of the most dangerous members of the Justice League. However, Miss Martian may actually be more dangerous than him. Miss Martian may look like a Green Martian, but she’s actually a member of the more dangerous White Martian race. White Martians and Green Martians have the same powers, so she has super strength, invulnerability, Martian vision, super senses, super speed, shape-changing, invisibility, intangibility, and telepathy, and are masters of combat forms. Miss Martian has her White Martian side under control, but when she cuts loose, she’s an undoubtedly dangerous Titan.

7) Damian Wayne

Robins are an important part of the history of the Teen Titans. Dick Grayson was one of the team’s founders, and Tim Drake led an incarnation of the team. Eventually, Damian Wayne brought together his own team of Teen Titans, taking over the Robin legacy with the Teen Titans. Damian Wayne doesn’t have any powers; he’s just one of the most well-trained heroes in the history of the team. Damian was trained almost from birth to be the perfect scion of both Batman and Ra’s al Ghul, a master of combat and strategy. Damian Wayne is known for his temper and ego, always trying to prove that he’s the greatest hero. He’ll go above and beyond in battle, and this has made him the scariest Robin in Titans history.

6) The Flash

Wally West joined the Teen Titans as Kid Flash and has been with multiple versions of the team. Wally West would become the Flash after the death of his mentor Barry Allen, earning a place on the Justice League, and has since joined the Titans several times. The Flashes are among the most powerful heroes on the planet, the Speed Force giving them amazing powers, and Wally is the most powerful of them. Wally West has mastered the power of super speed to the greatest extent and has always been one of the most formidable members of any team he’s on. When Wally is around, the Titans know that he’s going to make everything alright.

5) Beast Boy

Beast Boy doesn’t seem like a dangerous hero. He’s known for his jovial sense of humor and his womanizing ways, always ready with a smile and a joke. However, Beast Boy is easily one of the most dangerous members of the Titans. His ability to transform into any animal gives him so many combat options it isn’t funny, and he’s mastered those powers to the extent that he can become swarms of insects and other animals. He’s even been able to transform into a Starro the Conqueror, meaning that if he wants to, Beast Boy can be a planetary level threat. When Beast Boy loses his cool, villains learn a painful lesson.

4) Cyborg

Cyborg is the Swiss army knife of the Titans. After an accident that cost him much of his body, Victor Stone was exposed to a Mother Box when Darkseid invaded the Earth and became Cyborg. Cyborg is super strong and difficult to hurt, and can shape his cybernetic body into any weapon he needs. He’s gained the ability to control any technology around him and can open Boom Tubes to nearly anywhere. Cyborg is the kind of balanced threat that every team needs, a powerful, smart hero who can fight even the most powerful villains out there. So many villains depend on technology, and Cyborg can turn that against them with a thought, all while pounding and blasting them with cybernetic weapons.

3) Starfire

Starfire is somehow the most well-adjusted member of the Titans, which is saying something. A princess of Tamaran, she saw her entire culture extinguished by invasion, escaping to Earth and joining the Teen Titans. While Starfire is known for her shiny personality and her blase views on sexuality, she’s also one of the best fighters in the history of the Titans’ history. Her super strength, flight, increased durability, and starbolts make her formidable, and she’s a skilled enough hand to hand fighter that even Amazon-trained Donna Troy has a problem sparring with her. Starfire doesn’t get angry often, but when she does, there’s few out there who can stand against her.

2) Superboy

Superboy is a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor and joined the Teen Titans after helping found Young Justice. Superboy doesn’t have the same power level as Superman, but he’s one of the most powerful Teen Titans ever. His super strength, invulnerability, flight, super speed, heat vision, and super senses make him one of the best Titans in a fight. Superboy is known for his brash ways, throwing himself into battle with all of his might every time he’s needed. Superboy is still learning the ropes, but he’s already one of the most dangerous Titans of all time.

1) Raven

Raven is the most powerful Titan ever. The daughter of Trigon, Raven has near-godlike magical powers and is one of the most powerful magic users on Earth. Raven has yo-yo-ed back and forth on the morality spectrum, the legacy of her demonic father making her more liable to become evil and become Dark Raven or the Dark-Winged Queen. Raven is the one Titan that everyone fears. Her powers are at the highest possible level, and she can defeat almost every Titans enemy when she puts her mind to it. Her friends are even a little afraid of her, and are always ready for her powers to overwhelm her.

