Batman’s 5 Most Powerful Inventions, Ranked

Batman is one of the world’s greatest superheroes. While he’s best-known for tackling city-level threats like the Joker and Mister Freeze, the Dark Knight regularly battles alongside the Justice League and heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman. Obviously, Batman doesn’t have any powers. He’s the pinnacle of what a human being can achieve with determination and dedication, but even with all of his incredible skills, he would never be able to stand next to veritable gods who can bend steel and outrace light. Batman doesn’t have the strength or powers required to fight the threats the Justice League faces, but he makes up for it with his mind.

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The Dark Knight plans for everything. It pays to be prepared, after all, and Batman’s a billionaire. When he realizes that he can’t handle a threat on his own, he invents something that evens the playing field. He’s made everything from vehicles to amped-up Bat-suits, and they come equipped with all kinds of different capabilities. Today, we’re going to take a look at five of the most dangerous, most powerful devices that Batman has ever designed, and rank them by threat level. These items all have the capabilities to shake the world if used right, and Batman definitely knows how to use them. Without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

5) Insider Suit

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Batman invented this suit after his return from his supposed death, and used it to reacquaint himself with Gotham City. This suit mimicked the powers of the Justice League, albeit to a lesser extent. Just some of the powers on display were Green Lantern’s construct creation, Flash’s speed, and Superman’s heat vision. Heck, it even had a built-in teleporter, though with a three-meter range. This suit didn’t make Batman anyone’s equal in their own powers, but it gave him unmatched versatility. The suit’s biggest drawback is that it requires a massive charging time between uses, but other than that, this is practically a wearable Amazo suit, which is utterly insane.

4) Failsafe

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Failsafe was designed by Zur-En-Arrh to be the ultimate Batman contingency plan. It’s a robot based on Batman’s own brainwaves, equipped with all his mentality, fighting skills, and a whole lot of weapons. He was literally designed to outhink and outmuscle Batman at every turn, and he did exactly that. Even when the Justice League got involved, Failsafe took them down one by one, and try as he might, Batman couldn’t stop him. Failsafe was simply too much for Batman to overcome, and in the end, the only way to beat him was for Zur-En-Arrh to accidentally destroy himself. This is one villain that not even Batman could bring down.

3) Hellbat Armor

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The Hellbat Armor was designed to let Batman stand against the worst the universe could throw at him. Forged with assistance from every member of the Justice League, this suit massively enhanced Batman’s strength and speed, and packed a whole lot of firepower. This armor let Batman go toe-to-toe with Darkseid himself after battling through an entire army of Parademons. That’s about as great a stress test as you can ask for. The only downside is that Batman can’t wear the suit for long, as it powers itself with his metabolism. Still, this is easily one of the most powerful Bat-Suits ever penned on a page.

2) Brother EYE

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Brother EYE, also called Brother I, is the ultimate surveillance device. It’s an almost undetectable satellite that orbits the world and can observe practically everything. It knows just about everything about the world’s superhero and villain population, as it was designed by Batman to sate his ultimate paranoia. The AI that powers it can go even further to fulfill its programming, as shown when it began to transform people into cyborgs under its control, called OMACs. These OMACs nearly wiped out the world’s metahumans, and in the Future’s End timeline, actually conquered the world. Brother EYE is a monstrous machine, being the logical conclusion to paranoid surveillance.

1) Final Bat-Suit

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The Final Bat-Suit was designed by a future version of Batman in the World Forger’s Sixth Dimension. It’s built around a next-generation Mother Box, a Son Box, and boasts all of that device’s powers and more. It’s a hulking suit that can physically overpower the entire Justice League at the same time, but its real strength comes from its ability to rewrite others’ wills. This Bat-Suit can fundamentally change someone’s soul, to the point where they perfectly agree with everything Batman wants. This suit can turn even his greatest enemies into his number one supporter, and when you combine that with its unmatched might, you have the most dangerous Bat-invention of all time.

Which of Batman’s inventions do you think is the most dangerous? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!