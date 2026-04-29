DC’s 5 Best Clayface Stories to Prepare for the Movie

The Clayface movie just dropped its first trailer, and things are looking good for the classic Batman villain. The movie follows an updated reimagining of Basil Karlo’s descent into madness and monsterdom after a horrific accident ruins his rising acting career. It promises to be packed with heart, despair, and a whole lot of terror. It’s definitely an interesting project, focusing on the origin of one of Batman’s most iconic rogues without even introducing us to the DCU’s Dark Knight, but then again, Clayface is much more than a typical villain. He’s the villain with the longest and fullest legacy, and has long since been something more than just a criminal.

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Of course, the movie is bound to introduce a very different version than the one in the comics, but these stories still hold the key to understanding who Clayface is. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five Clayface stories that exemplify everything about the character. There have been lots of different interpretations of Basil Karlo, and this collection of awesome stories is the perfect way to get to know all of them. If you want to know who he is for the movie, this is the right place. Without further ado, let’s climb into Clayface’s history.

5) Detective Comics (1937) #40 — “The Murders of Clayface”

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This is Clayface’s very first appearance. Instead of a superpowered monster, Basil Karlo was an ex-actor who was forced to retire when his anger issues left him a bad apple in the public’s eye. He was hired as a makeup artist for a remake of one of his great works, The Terror, but he couldn’t stomach them replacing his version. He donned a mask made of clay and murdered the cast members in order of their roles’ deaths. Batman and Robin naturally stopped him, but this comic gives us a starting point with Basil’s character. He’s been a man of hatred and self-image ever since his debut, and his original murders were very, very personal.

4) Joker’s Asylum II: Clayface

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This oneshot, titled “Mudnight Madness,” really homes in on Clayface’s obsession with his career. He longed for a chance to matter, to make his mark on the world through his art, and he finally got the chance when he met a group of teens obsessed with him. They had voids in their life that they thought his madness could fill. They dubbed themselves the Children of Clayface, and Basil had them fight Batman with him. Clayface finally got the recognition he always wanted, but just like he couldn’t make these kids feel better, this couldn’t fill the emptiness in his chest. It was all about role models and how, despite what Basil thinks, he should never be one.

3) Detective Comics #604 – #607 — “The Mud Pack”

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This is one of Clayface’s most pivotal storylines. It saw Basil gather every villain who used the Clayface name under a single banner to unite against Batman. This is Basil at his most conniving and dangerously charismatic, manipulating Clayface III and Lady Clay as his pawns. It’s also the comic that transformed Basil into the Clayface we recognize today. He tricked his teammates, injecting himself with the DNA of every other Clayface to become the ultimate version, with all their powers combined. It was the birth of Clayface’s powers and design as we know them today, and it’s definitely his most influential story to date.

2) Detective Comics Annual (2016) #1 — “Clay”

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This is the modernized and current version of Clayface’s origin, which seems to be what the movie is drawing from the most. Here, Basil Karlo was a rising star who wanted to prove to his cynical, special-effects artist father that you could show the world your inner darkness and not be called a monster. Unfortunately, his father died, and the shock made him crash his car, which scarred him beyond belief. He used the illegal makeup Renu to alter his appearance, and turned to crime to get more. Batman gave him the choice to be a man or a monster, and he chose monster, attacking the movie set he was fired from. It’s a story of a man so close to greatness, but who falls to hatred each time.

1) Batman — One Bad Day: Clayface

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This is Clayface’s most heartbreaking story. It follows his attempt to build a new life in Los Angeles under the disguise of Clay. He gets a job at a restaurant and even makes friends while he tries to land another acting role. However, when his friend gets the part he auditioned for, it starts Clayface on a murderous rampage, killing each person above him in his attempt to get the chance to make the perfect movie. It’s a slicing commentary on modern Hollywood’s disdain for creativity, and perfectly demonstrates Basil’s passion for the craft, mixed with his selfish focus on his vision. It’s the perfect Clayface story and tells you everything you need to know about the classic Batman villain.

Which Clayface story is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!