DC’s Tournament Ends & 4 Other Moments You Missed This Week (2/11)

Another week, another collection of DC Comics moments you can’t afford to miss. With the second Wednesday come and gone, we’re officially halfway through DC’s slate of releases for February. It’s hard to believe that in just a few short weeks, the month will be over and we’ll be transitioning from the All In era to DC Next Level. But as much as we’re all looking forward to the next phase of the DC Universe, let’s slow down, be in the moment, and appreciate some of the biggest moments that happened this week to our favorite heroes and villains.

We had a lot of interesting moments this week. Supergirl’s streak of holiday specials continued with an interesting spin on a Valentine’s Day story that involved a love-obsessed foe. And the high-stakes tournament in DC K.O. came to a shocking conclusion as a winner finally emerged (and no, it’s not who you think). Speaking of DC K.O., we’re starting to see the fallout for certain participants like Aquaman and Green Lantern Guy Gardner. With so much going on, it can be easy to miss the highlights, so read on to see some of the biggest DC moments from this week.

5. Supergirl Faces Off with a Kryptonian Love Entity

Supergirl #10 sees Kara finally get to know the mysterious, handsome guy she’s had her eye on for a few issues. But Supergirl falls harder than she expects, and it’s all because of her date’s earring, which turns out to be a chunk of pink kryptonite. But there’s more to this shard than meets the eye, as it’s actually holding what’s left of Nela-Nar, a Kryptonian woman who wants to carry on the work of her planet’s matchmaking machine, Matricomp. Thankfully, Supergirl is able to isolate and contain Nela-Nar before Kara is forced to fall in love with anyone.

4. Superman’s Rival Comes Closer to Gaining Cosmic Godhood

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #6 reaches its midway point, and while Superman is fighting to save his family, his new enemy, Kryl-Ux, is continuing his mad mission. After claiming one of Olgrun’s God-Aspects, Kryl-Ux heads out into deep space to claim a second one, the Madness of Olgrun. Possessing one God-Aspects already buffed Kryl-Ux to unbelievable levels, and now he’s the only person in the DC Universe to integrate two into his being. There are only five God-Aspects left, and as Kryl-Ux grows stronger, the chances of him gaining the rest become frighteningly more likely.

3. Guy Gardner Gets New Power and Mission

While the majority of Green Lantern Corps #13 focuses on Oa being invaded by a powerful alien, we get a nice coda set after the events of DC K.O.. Guy Gardner returns to his quarters for peace and quiet, which lasts for about half a second until he’s inundated with visions of the Emotional Spectrum’s entities. The entities are all babies now, and little Ion pleads with Guy to use ‘the Sight’ to find them. We don’t yet know the extent of Guy’s new power, nor why the entities are babies, but it’s an interesting cliffhanger for the next arc.

2. Aquaman Returns to the Blue and is De-Aged

Similar to Green Lantern Corps, Aquaman #14 also partially takes place near the end of DC K.O.. Lolanna, Mera’s mother, summons Arthur from the tournament. Lolanna keeps up her act of pretending to be Aquaman’s daughter Andrina just long enough to kill Arthur, informing him that she’s stolen his powers as the avatar of the Blue. Aquaman turns to water and splatters to the ground, gone. But an epilogue reveals that, like the tides ebbing and flowing, Aquaman’s death has led to a new life, and he washes up on the shore, no longer a man, but a little boy.

1. The End of the DC K.O. Tournament

The penultimate issue of DC K.O. was positively jam-packed with wild moments. From Joker immediately defecting to join Darkseid to the Prime versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman facing off against their Absolute counterparts, there was a lot going on. But for all the action, the tournament came to a close when Lex Luthor, predictably, back-stabbed Superman and became the last man standing. With the tournament over, Lex is now King Omega and has cosmic power on par with Darkseid. We’ve still got one issue left before this all winds up, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

What was your favorite DC Comics moment from February 11th? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!