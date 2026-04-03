Every Superman Successor, Ranked

Superman is the most important superhero to ever exist, both in the real and fictional worlds. He’s the genesis point who spawned the modern superhero genre, and the ideal that all heroes aspire to be like. He’s saved the world from threats that nobody else could hope to match, and inspired more people than anyone could count in a single lifetime. Of course, Superman’s secret identity is famously Clark Kent, a well-meaning but oafish reporter with a heart of gold. It’s the Kents’ kindness that raised a marooned alien child into the greatest hero in the omniverse. Clark Kent is Superman’s heart, but that doesn’t mean that he’s the only one to have sported the shield.

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Superman has become more than a person. He’s a symbol for the purest form of heroism there is, and everyone in DC knows that’s something they will always need. Not even Superman can always be there, and in his absence, plenty of people have taken over the mantle after Clark. Today, we’re taking a look at every character who has taken up the Superman mantle over the years and ranking them based on how well they carry the legacy, or make it their own. For the sake of sanity, we’re only counting mainline, canon Superman who have starred in at least one story. With that said, let’s scrutinize some Supermen.

10) Cyborg Superman

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Hank Henshaw was an astronaut who blamed Superman for a tragedy that took the lives of his crew, his wife’s suicide, and the loss of his body. After Superman was seemingly killed by Doomsday, Henshaw created a cyborg body with Clark’s genetic template and tried to convince the world that he was Superman reborn. All the while, he planned to take over the world and worked with Mongul to destroy Coast City. Henshaw is a villain through and through, and easily the worst one to ever claim to be Superman. He only disparaged the legacy.

9) Eradicator

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The Eradicator was a device created eons ago to preserve Kryptonian culture. When the machine found its way to Superman’s hands, it endeavored to do anything it needed to ensure the Last Son of Krypton survived and restored the House of El. He also tried to pass himself off as Superman after Clark died, and while he didn’t nuke a city, he definitely wasn’t a good hero. His methods were intense and overbearing, and he reveled in becoming a messianic figure. He definitely hurt more than he helped, routinely being called a fascist for his extreme methods. That’s the farthest thing from what Superman should be.

8) Lex Luthor

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Lex might be Superman’s bitterest enemy, but after the New 52 Superman’s death, he was inspired to put on the S and stand up for what’s right. Lex has obviously done terrible things, but his time as the Man of Steel was very interesting and very fun. He clearly didn’t understand why Superman was so beloved, or how to be a true hero like him, but he tried. In the end, his ego and hate got the better of him, but Lex’s tenure still stands as a fun “what could have been,” had he stuck it out and actually changed for the better. He’s one of the people I’d love to see become Superman again the most.

7) Superman XX

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Klar Ken T5477 was the future Superman of the 30th Century. He’s a descendant of the original, originally defending the galaxy in 2965, although post-Crisis stories shifted his debut year to 2999. Klar is so low on our list because, although he’s actually a hero in the role, he doesn’t bring anything of his own. He’s basically Clark if he were shifted forward a thousand years. He works as a reporter for the Daily Interplanetary News, and his boss is even a robot modeled after Perry White. He doesn’t even have a unique costume, as the original Superman suit survived the centuries and was passed down as a family heirloom.

Klar does have some interesting tidbits. His Fortress of Solitude is an invisible satellite that orbits Earth, and his love interest, Lyra 3916, cares for him but doesn’t like Superman. He’s also immune to Kryptonite, but weakened by ocean water, as the Pollution War made them toxic to Kryptonians. He has some potential, but frankly, nothing much to call his own that sets him apart.

6) Ronan Kent

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Ronan is a different potential descendant of Clark who protects the 30th Century. He’s appeared in two potential futures, both the Future State and the apocalyptic timeline created when Kryl-Ux took over the world. In both, he took over as Superman after his uncle, Brandon, retired. We haven’t seen much of Ronan, but from what we have seen, he carries the same heroism as his distant ancestor. His twin sister serves as a Lantern in both timelines, and their relationship is one of the most unique things about them, as it brings a whole lot of inherent drama and potential. We’d need to see more of Ronan before I can rank him any higher, but he definitely has the potential to be beloved as the Man of Steel.

5) Steel

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Speaking of Steel, John Henry Irons was the third hero to take up Superman’s mantle after he died. Superman inspired him to become a hero, and he built his own battlesuit that let him keep up with any Kryptonian. John Henry is one of the smartest heroes around and the humblest. He’s the only hero who emerged in the wake of Superman’s death who never claimed to be Clark, only that he was here to help. John Henry wanted to build a world where nobody would ever be in danger again, and he’s put every ounce of his insane intellect to that task. His spirit and selflessness are true embodiments of everything Superman stands for. If he ever wanted the mantle, he’d make an amazing Superman.

4) Superboy-Prime

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Superboy-Prime used to be one of the most powerful villains in the world, but after he returned to heroism in Dark Nights: Death Metal The Secret Origin. With Superman’s disappearance at the end of the DC K.O. tournament, Prime has officially taken over as temporary Superman. He’s determined to prove to everyone that he can be a hero, to himself that he can be a person. He’s done horrible, monstrous things in the past, but he is doing his best to be better. What better example is there of the impact Superman has than inspiring someone to turn to heroism after decades of villainy?

Prime definitely has a long way to go. He’s still hotheaded and doesn’t really know how to save people, but he’s trying. He’s doing everything he can to live up to his favorite superhero’s name, and by the looks of it, he’s going to hit it out of the park. He’s DC’s perfect redemption story. Still, as it stands, his tenure as the Man of Tomorrow is just getting started, so I can’t in good conscience rank him above our top three and their long histories. Still, Prime is someone to keep an eye on for sure.

3) Kal Kent

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Kal was Clark’s descendant from the 853rd Century. He’s the Superman of Justice League Alpha, which is one branch of the greater Justice Legion that protects the entire universe. Kal possessed all of his ancestors’ powers and then some. The millennia only added more and more powers to his lineage, to the point where Kal had everything from Super ESP to Force Vision. Still, what makes Kal interesting isn’t his powers, but what he represents. He’s the ultimate showcase of Superman’s influence in creating a better tomorrow. Kal is the direct promise that Superman’s legacy will continue well beyond himself, to the point where he fundamentally altered the universe. There will always be a Superman, and Kal is that living proof.

2) Conner Kent

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Conner Kent was a clone created by combining Superman and Lex Luthor’s DNA, and the final new Superman to emerge after the original’s death. Conner started as a brash, arrogant kid who thought he was God’s gift to humanity, but over time, he learned what true heroism was. Nowadays, he’s one of the main members of the Superman Family, fighting as Clark’s brother. Alongside his Kryptonian powers, he sports powerful tactile telekinesis. What makes Conner special is his attitude, which is a perfect mix of rebellious and mature. He’s been through a lot, but it’s all taught him to be a fantastic hero. He’s often forgotten by potential futures nowadays, but he’s also shown everyone that he has what it takes to be just as great as Superman.

1) Jon Kent

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Jon was Superman and Lois’s son, and although he was unceremoniously aged up after a trip through the multiverse, he returned ready to be a hero. When Superman left Earth to free Warworld, Jon took the Superman mantle, vowing to save the world in ways even his dad couldn’t. He served as Superman for a few years, and while he’s recently started going by Tomorrow Man, he had all the potential in the world as the newest Superman. Jon is every bit the hero both his parents are, with Clark’s kindness and Lois’s obsessive need to ferret out the best way to save the world.

Unfortunately, Jon never really found his footing, mostly because the stories about his short tenure as the one and only Superman of Earth lacked impact. When Clark returned, it felt like he lost the identity he built, but Jon never let that stop him. He held onto his optimism and kindness even when he experienced tragedies that would break ten men. He’s Superman in all the ways that matter, and definitely can become the hero that his parents see in him. All he needs is just one chance to show everyone exactly what kind of Superman that he is.

Which hero would you like to see take over if Clark ever disappears for good? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!