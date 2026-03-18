5 Best Metropolis-Based Heroes Not in the Superman-Family

Metropolis is DC’s City of Tomorrow, and of course, is famous for being home to the legendary Man of Tomorrow, Superman. This city is home to the original modern superhero and has taken that identity to heart. Metropolis is the center for all manner of advancement in the DC Universe, practically operating as the center point of human ingenuity. Of course, that drive to embody what tomorrow will be is also pushed forward by its stacked population of human revolutionaries. There’s Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, John Henry Irons, Perry White, and so many more. Metropolis is a city dedicated to becoming the greatest place on Earth, but as with everything intent on being the best, it takes everyone to keep it on the right track.

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Not even Superman can protect all of Metropolis and do everything he does around the world. To that end, plenty of other superheroes have taken up the call to make Metropolis their home. Today, we’re going to shine a light on those underrepresented characters by looking at five other great heroes who have called Metropolis their home. Not all of them still operate there, but for at least a good bit of time, they lived in the City of Tomorrow and protected it. So, without further ado, let’s swing into these Metropolis-bound heroes.

5) Gangbuster

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The original Gangbuster was a teacher named Jose Delgado, who put on armor to smash the gangs that preyed on teenagers in the Suicide Slums. Numerous others have used the identity, from an evil shapeshifter named Ishmael, Superman when he had a mental breakdown, and most recently, the first Gangbuster’s niece, Rebekah. Unlike Superman, Gangbuster is a street-tier hero, using nothing more than fighting skills and regular weaponry to enforce peace. Gangbusters tend to be far more brutal as well, operating closer to vigilantes than traditional heroes. They’re basically a Dollar Store Batman at home, which makes them a great contrast to Superman.

4) Guardian

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Guardian was a Golden Age hero and Metropolis’s original street-tier protector. Created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, he was practically DC’s version of Captain America, being a blue-clad do-gooder who fights with a shield. Much like Gangbuster, Guardian patrolled the Suicide Slums, originally being a police officer. The people there, understandably, didn’t trust law enforcement, but when Jim saw he could do more good without a badge, he donned a costume to both protect himself and finally strike back against the corrupt controlling forces. He is actually the uncle, later great-uncle, of Arrow Family legend Roy Harper, and his DNA was the source of some of Cadmus’s first clones.

3) Marilyn Moonlight

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Marilyn Moonlight was technically Metropolis’s first hero, protecting it way back when it was a frontier town in the Wild West. She was resurrected in the modern day by Lex Luthor, coming back as a ghost with moonlight-based powers. She was originally only able to appear at night, but later overcame that restriction. Marilyn is a very interesting hero, occupying a piece of history that goes vastly underexplored in DC’s history. And, come on, who doesn’t think a moonlight-controlling ghost cowgirl isn’t an absolutely wild and fun concept for a hero? She’s the newest hero on this list, but that just means that she’s ripe for a deep dive into what makes her tick.

2) Booster Gold

The greatest hero you never heard of hails from the 25th Century. He was originally a rising football star, but took bets on himself and threw games to pay for his mother’s terminal disease. Eventually, he was discovered and got a job at a superhero museum, where he decided to travel back in time and be his own hero. Booster made Metropolis his home and was intent on getting rich and famous. Frankly, he never truly became either for more than a second at a time, but he did grow from an immature sleezebag into one of the most respectable and important heroes in the world. Booster has been pivotal in protecting the multiverse, and today, he’s one of the most mature heroes you’ll meet.

1) Legion of Super-Heroes

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Metropolis truly is the City of Tomorrow, and the heroes of tomorrow agree. The Legion is the main superhero team of the 31st Century, having been inspired by the exploits of Superboy and Supergirl. Though they are manned by aliens from all across the universe, they are based in Metropolis, paying homage to the heroes who inspired them. The Legion is the ultimate showcase of what heroism means in DC, being made up of disparate people who want only for everyone to live in harmony and safety. They show that even small acts of heroism in the past can ripple into a grand legend in the future, and are the living embodiment of hope for a better future. The Legion is one of DC’s best teams, without a doubt.

Which Metropolis-based hero is your favorite? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!