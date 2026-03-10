Marvel’s 10 Best Teenage Superheroes, Ranked By Power

Over the last two decades, Marvel Comics has built up an impressive roster of teenage superheroes. This also isn’t new. At the start of the Marvel Universe, there were a ton of teenage heroes like Spider-Man, who was still in high school, Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, and even Richard Ryder, who was a teenager before he was a high-ranking Nova Corps member. However, things in the Marvel Universe today feature a lot of young teenage heroes who remain connected with the former young heroes, with those former teenagers and young adults acting as mentors to this next generation of heroes.

Here is a look at the 10 most powerful teenage superheroes in Marvel Comics today.

10) Nico Minoru

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nico Minoru was initially one of the Runaways, a group of kids who learned their parents were supervillains and ran away until they could bring them to justice. Nico’s parents were dark wizards, but Nico’s powers remain limited compared to other Marvel Comics magic users. Her biggest weakness is that she can’t repeat the same spell with the Staff of One, because if she tries, it will have random effects. However, while she has received little training, she has proven to have powerful magical abilities with the Staff of One, including the ability to open portals to other places. What holds her down, though, is that she has to have the Staff to use her Blood Magic.

9) Kamala Khan

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kamala Khan is a powerful Marvel teenager, and she has actually gotten stronger as time has passed. She started as an Inhuman who had the power to change the shape of her body into just about any form she wanted, a power similar to DC Comics’ Plastic Man. However, she gained new powers later when she also learned she was a mutant, one of the rare mutant-Inhuman hybrids in the Marvel Universe. Her mutant power involves creating hard-light constructs, which can create shields and a hard-light exoskeleton to protect her in fights.

8) Miles Morales

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales is actually more powerful than Spider-Man, which makes him an upper-tier teenage Marvel Comics hero. Miles became Spider-Man after Peter Parker from his universe died, but he had a power that Peter didn’t have with his Venom Blasts. His spider-sense is also more powerful than Peter’s. In pure muscle strength, he is like Peter Parker, where he gets stronger during times of duress. However, while Miles is stronger than Peter, he lacks Spider-Man’s experience, which slightly holds him down, thanks to his insecurity.

7) Hulkling

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Hulkling first appeared as part of the Young Avengers, he looked like a version of the Hulk. However, that was just to give the appearance of the team being younger members of the original Avengers. In fact, he was a Skrull who could change his form into anything he wanted. That said, he got another power boost later when he learned he was a Kree-Skrull hybrid, and his father was actually Captain Mar-Vell. He can fly and stretch his body, and he has superhuman strength and durability on the level of The Thing or Hercules.

6) Noh-Varr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Comparing Hulkling (a Kree-Skrull hybrid) and Noh-Varr (a pureblood Kree) is difficult. The son of Captain Glory and Star Splendor, Noh-Varr arrived on Earth impersonating Captain Mar-Vell, and he started as a villain before finally finding redemption and joining the Young Avengers. Thanks to his Kree physiology, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, stamina, reflexes, and more. He also has self-sustenance and can go into space with no life support equipment. He also has nanobots in his body that allow him to reroute pain sensations. He also has a powerful control over everything from technology by just touching it to his own body, where he has complete mental control over his brain.

5) Brawn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At one time, Brawn ranked much higher on the list of powerful Marvel Comics teenage heroes. Initially, Amadeus Cho was just a normal kid, but one of the smartest people in Marvel Comics. His brain was like a supercomputer, and he could figure out anything that was going to happen ahead of time, making him almost impossible to defeat. However, he gained Hulk’s powers after an accident and was on the same level of power as other gamma-mutates. However, this power has lessened over the years thanks to him taking control of nanobots in his body so he wouldn’t lose control like the Hulk. Despite this, he is still strong enough to fight Namor on even ground.

4) Nova

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nova has his powers thanks to his Nova Helmet, which allows him to fly and to manipulate powerful energy. Like other Nova Corps members, he can use the power of the Nova Force into a beam of energy and shoot it from his hands. He can create force fields, use them as an offensive weapon, and even used them once to destroy spaceships. It also gives him superhuman strength, speed, durability, and more. He can also connect to the Xandarian Worldmind through his helmet, although it is unknown if he has any direct connection to the Nova Force.

3) America Chavez

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

America Chavez is an incredibly strong teenage Marvel Comics hero. Her main powers allow her to channel inter-dimensional energy through her body, and the extent of these powers has never been defined, so there is no telling how strong she really is. She almost beat Loki in a fight, and the god admitted she could likely throw a tank from Earth to the moon. She is invulnerable and is one of the most indestructible superwomen in Marvel Comics. Her Star Portal Creation allows her to open portals to anywhere in the Multiverse, and she has an awareness of what is happening throughout the entire Multiverse.

2) Wiccan

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wiccan is the most powerful teenage superhero ever to work with either the Young Avengers or the Champions, and he dwarfs his teammates on a large scale. That is because he is the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch, the woman who didn’t birth him but created him and endowed him with many of her powers. Wiccan has reality manipulation powers similar to Wanda’s, and that is a scary truth, since she has rewritten reality more than once and is the current Sorcerer Supreme. However, it’s even worse than that because Wiccan will one day become the Demiurge, a godlike force that will reshape all of reality and magic itself. His only weakness is that he has to speak his spells, but he has gotten a little more adept at doing some magic without words.

1) Franklin Richards

Marvel Comics

While he remains currently depowered, other than one day a year, this is just something Marvel Comics does because of how powerful Franklin Richards is. Marvel has always either stripped Franklin of his powers or nerfed them when not needed to ensure that the playing field remains level for cosmic-level battles. He possesses universal-scale reality manipulation powers, and he has actually created entire worlds and species from his mind, and these beings all look to Franklin like their god, because that is what he really is. He saved all Marvel heroes from Onslaught and created a pocket Earth to protect them until Onslaught was gone. His powers helped rebuild the Marvel Universe after Secret Wars. No one is more powerful than Franklin Richards.

