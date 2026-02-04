The 10 Richest Superheroes, Ranked by Wealth

One thing that Marvel and DC Comics have always had in common is the fact that both publishers realized something early on: rich people would make good superheroes because they could afford to do it. Now, obviously, in 2026 we have a very different vision of the wealthy than people did in past ages of comics (can anyone picture any of our current wealthy people as superheroes?), but many of our superheroes are some of the wealthiest people in whatever superhero universe they work in. There’s a lot of millionaires, those whose parents had money and made good investments, but then there’s the truly wealthy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The richest superheroes in comics are some of the most wealthy humans you can imagine. Some of them are businesspeople, some of them are monarchs, and all of them have more money than you can imagine. These are the richest superheroes in comics, and some of them have wealth that is basically incalculable.

10) Archangel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington III is extremely wealthy. The mutant has a number in his name, so you know there’s a lot of money there. Warren is a multi-billionaire, and has helped fund teams like X-Factor and X-Force. His family is old money, making more and more through investments and Worthington Industries. He’s a former member of the Hellfire Club because his family has always been a part of it. Most fans can forget just how fabulously wealthy he is because of how much his existence has been consumed by Apocalypse, but he’s always been one of the richest heroes around.

9) Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Emma Frost has become a model X-Man, but one thing that has never changed is her massive wealth. She was born into money, but wanted to make her own way in the world. She was able to amass billions of dollars in wealth, partly because of her powers but partly because of her innate ruthless intellect and business instincts, and became one of the main financiers of the mutant race after House of M and the disappearance of Xavier. She almost certainly made loads of money during the Krakoa Era as the head of the Hellfire Trading Company, as well, becoming even richers. She’s fabulously wealthy, and also just plain fabulous.

8) Nightwing

Nightwing has become a leader in the superhero community, one step below the Trinity. His life has changed a lot over the years, and he’s become a billionaire because of the death of Alfred. The butler was paid in Wayne stock, and had a fortune of $250 billion dollars. He left it to Dick, making him a billionaire (the funny thing is that at this time, Batman lost personal access to his fortune; he could have used Alfred’s money, but the butler assumed that Bruce would never need it, so he left it to Dick). He’s been using this money to help the people of Bludhaven and bankrolled the Titans until recently, when the team became a part of the Justice League. He’s almost certainly spent billions, but money like that makes money, so it doesn’t matter.

7) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X’s relationship with the X-Men has changed over the years, but he’s even richer than ever. Xavier was old money, and for years he spent that money to fund the X-Men. However, he basically had a bottomless well of cash, so that wasn’t a big deal. His wealth would skyrocket after the discovery of Krakoan medicine, as he bought up pharma stocks like they were going out of style. He was basically the head of Krakoa, and had control over vast, vast wealth. That money almost certainly didn’t just go away after Krakoa ended, so he definitely got richer. He’s probably closer to a trillion dollars than most people realize.

6) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

That’s right, Iron Man is at number six, which should tell you how rich the top five are. Tony Stark’s family made a massive fortune, and he added to that with his genius. Stark was able to create the amazing Iron Man armor and its upgrades, funded by his family’s largesse. Iron Man has lost his wealth numerous times, sometimes through malfeasance but also just because someone bought his companies or were ever to get them in various shady yet legal ways. He’s always able to make his money back, though, so it’s really hard to know how truly rich he is. However, he is definitely a multi-billionaire, and one of the richest, non-royal superheroes on Earth.

5) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman basically started the trope of the wealthy superhero (which itself was based off the wealthy heroes of men’s action-adventure stories of the day; the concept of wealth worship is as American as the flag), and has only gotten richer over the decades. A lot of people like to think that Iron Man is richer, but Wayne Enterprises is one of those corporations that does everything, while Stark’s business are basically just tech businesses. Wayne Enterprises has numerous subsidiaries that make everything a person would need, making them more ubiquitous than Stark’s own products. He’s either the richest private citizen or second to Lex Luthor, and is almost certainly a trillionaire at this point.

4) Namor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

So, for the next two, I’m not sure who is actually richer, but they are related. Namor is the king of Atlantis and as such, the “owner” of much of the oceans of the Earth. He controls the largest kingdom on the planet and has access to wealth that most countries on the surface would kill for. For example, any resources in the open sea belongs to him. Any ship full of gold that was lost at sea in his kingdom is his. The value of his kingdom makes him one of the wealthiest land owners ever. On top of that, there’s the economy of Atlantis itself, which he is the ultimate recipient of because he’s king. His wealth is honestly obscene, and he easily has more money than any other member of the Illuminati, which is saying something.

3) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Aquaman is the king of Atlantis on Earth, meaning that everything I wrote about Namor also extends to him. Unlike Namor, though, we’ve seen the fact that Arthur’s Atlantis is a part of the global community, meaning that he almost certainly sells resources to the surface, making him ever more money. As king of the largest kingdom on Earth, with a kingdom that basically has the vast majority of resources on the planet (let’s be real — the amount of oil alone under the sea far outstrips the surface world), he’s a world power and his wealth is such that he can buy and sell entire countries if he really felt like it.

2) Black Panther

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Black Panther is the king of Wakanda, one of the most wealthy, advanced countries on Earth. He owns all of the unmined vibranium, which is one of the most expensive resources on the planet. He was always one of the wealthiest people on Earth, but his wealth has jumped to insane levels lately. See, Wakanda is no longer just a country on Earth, it’s a intergalactic power. The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda has the kind of wealth that allowed them to create a state that is on the same level of the Skrull, the Kree, the Shi’Ar, and the other space powers. Black Panther owns entire planets of resources and is easily the richest person on Earth (when he’s there).

1) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is a superlatively powerful hero, but most people don’t think about how wealthy he is. He’s taken the throne of Asgard from his father, meaning that he’s king of an entire magical kingdom, with entire buildings made of gold. However, what really makes him wealthy are the magical items owned by Asgard. Thor owns numerous literally priceless magical items, and the libraries of Asgard are full of works that would be worth the GDP of whole countries. I used the word “incalculable” before, and that’s the best word to describe Thor’s riches. The worth of his wealth is basically unlimited.

Who are your favorite rich superheroes? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!