7 Major Superpowers Thor Hasn’t Used In The MCU

Avengers: Doomsday is setting up to be one of the biggest events in the history of the MCU, and for an event that grand, you need all of Marvel’s heaviest hitters on hand. Much of the discussion over the past month has revolved around the return of Steve Rogers, but a Thor teaser seems to be on the horizon, and it’s been a while since we checked in with Marvel’s Thunder God. That’s why we are taking a look at Thor’s time in the MCU and revealing 7 major superpowers that Thor hasn’t actually used yet in any of his films, and hopefully, we’ll finally see some of these on the big screen thanks to Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7. Teleportation

Over the course of Thor’s solo films and the Avengers movies, Thor has gained several abilities, including the power to call upon the Bifrost directly. That’s no doubt incredibly handy, but an even more useful ability is direct teleportation, and Thor has actually used that very ability in the Ultimate universe.

This power was introduced in the original Ultimate universe, not the one that’s currently set to end. In that universe, Thor had the ability to utilize rune magic and could command Mjolnir to rip open portals in space and time, allowing him to move across major distances and even across dimensions. Thor didn’t use this ability often, but when you’re talking about facing a villain like Doctor Doom and his army of Doombots, being able to instantly portal to another place would be quite useful, so there’s always a chance we get to see it hit the big screen.

6. Super Speed

Speaking of abilities we could see on the screen, another relatively straightforward power is Thor’s superhuman speed. Thor’s enhanced speed has been seen in several big-screen battles and sequences, but the upper tiers of his speed have never been a focus, and we’ve never seen him really jump into superhuman speed at any point during his time in the MCU.

We are talking Superman-levels of speed here, as Marvel rates Thor’s speed at its highest score of 7, which is the exact same rating that Quicksilver holds, and that’s why Thor is also able to reach supersonic speeds. That’s also probably why we haven’t seen Thor utilize this skill on the big screen, as there was briefly a speedster in the mix already during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Unfortunately, Quicksilver died in that film, and we’ve never seen that skill become a focus for Thor in the time since, so it’s been a power that’s just sort of sitting there. With the reset coming from Secret Wars, perhaps there will finally be a speedster in the mix once again after all is said and done, though they could just always let Thor run with it instead.

5. Invisibility

Thor isn’t exactly known for stealth, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make it happen if the situation calls for it. It might surprise you to know that one of Thor’s many abilities is the ability to turn himself invincible or intangible.

That’s right, Invisible Woman and Vision don’t have the market cornered on those abilities anymore, and it gets better, as Thor can also use these abilities to disrupt the phasing powers of other people. Granted, he doesn’t have the wealth of abilities that Invisible Woman or Vision have in these regards, but he can still utilize them in a pinch when the situation calls for it.

4. Megingjörð and Yolgjörd

These two are actually not powers per se, and are instead important tools that make Thor even more powerful. While Megingjörð has been mentioned in the MCU, it’s never actually been used, and Yolgjörd hasn’t been seen or used on the big screen either. Both are powerful and allow Thor to tap into new abilities, and both could easily make a debut at some point in the next few movies.

Like Mjolnir, Megingjörð is another powerful weapon designed by the Gods, and is known as the Belt of Strength. As its name suggests, if worn it doubles Thor’s strength but also doubles Thor’s overall durability, giving the God of Thunder an insane power boost as a result. The downside is that after using it, Thor is left in a weakened state, so he has to be careful about when he chooses to use it in battle.

Then there’s Yolgjörd, which is a much more recent addition to Thor’s armory. Yolgjörd is also a belt, but this one was directly created by Thor after he transmuted Zeus’ power into a belt. The big upgrade with this belt is that wearing it makes Thor immune to magic, which would be incredibly handy in some of the upcoming battles he will have to take part in. If Thor chooses to utilize either of these additions, it would make an already powerful hero even more devastating.

3. Magnetism

Thor tends to solve problems with the power of thunder and brute strength, and if it works, you can’t blame him for keeping things simple. That said, Thor has a bevy of other abilities at his disposal that he rarely uses, including the ability to use and manipulate magnetic fields.

In some of Thor’s earlier adventures, Thor fought Magneto and was able to use the Uru of Mjolnir to draw away Magneto’s magnetic shield. Thor was also able to use Mjolnir to magnetize items from great distances, and could even draw upon the Earth’s magnetic energy to conduct it through Mjolnir. Again, this just makes Thor that much more powerful but also versatile, though I’m not sure if we’ll ever see this used thanks to a certain Master of Magnetism making his MCU debut sooner than later.

2. Mind Manipulation

Speaking of powers we may never see due to X-Men characters, that brings us to Mind Manipulation. In addition to Thor’s mind being more resistant to telepaths and mind control, Thor also has the ability to do some mind controlling of his own. Thor has been able to temporarily control someone’s actions, like when he took control of Hela to undo a curse she created. This also extends to Mjolnir, as Thor can use Mjolnir to not only put people to sleep but also to erase their memories.

This could be of great use to Thor in the films, but again, this seems unlikely thanks to the upcoming debut of the X-Men, and specifically, one of the greatest telepaths on the planet in Charles Xavier. Still, it really couldn’t hurt to have another ace up the sleeve.

1. Earth Control

Thor has always been able to call upon the power of Thunder and Lightning, and has also been able to command other elements of the weather, and that’s true of the MCU and in the comics. What he hasn’t done in the movies though is control the elements of Earth, and having this power set in the MCU could turn the tide of any battle if it were to become a reality.

After breaking the cycle of Ragnarok, Thor got some spiffy new abilities, including the power to manipulate and control elements of the Earth. That meant he could use those elements to rebuild structures or create earthquakes, and he could create permanent chasms as well. There’s not really someone in the MCU that has a power set like that currently, so perhaps there’s a chance we’ll see these powers make a jump to the big screen down the line.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!