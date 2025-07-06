10 Best Friendships in Marvel Comics

Everyone can agree that friendships are an important part of the human experience. They make life worth living, and that’s true even for superheroes. Even the biggest heroes hailing from Marvel and DC Comics are known for their friendships. When it comes to the best friendships in Marvel Comics, they are enough to make any fan smile. These heroes have their friends’ backs from the biggest moments in their lives to relationship drama and everything in between. Thankfully, that has made for many endearing moments along the way. In many cases, these friendships become the foundation for brand-new series, giving fans even more stories to enjoy.

There’s nothing better than seeing a fan favorite hero take a breather and spend a few minutes with their best friend. It’s a little spot of sunshine, more often than not. More importantly, these moments help to humanize the characters, reminding readers that they’re people first and superheroes second. Naturally, there are too many friendships in Marvel Comics history to include in one single list, so honorable mention goes out to every pair left out today.

1) Luke Cage & Danny Rand

Luke Cage and Danny Rand may seem like an unlikely duo, but they’re clearly the best of friends. In the comics, these two have been friends for decades. They’ve seen it all, working alongside each other in many forms over the years. They say that good friends help raise each other up, and that seems to be the case for Luke and Danny. Also known as Power Man and Iron Fist, the two have also been supporting each other’s superhero adventures.

That includes co-founding Heroes For Hire. Their organization is precisely what it sounds like, and while they did accept money, this move is what helped bring them to the big league. Later, Luke would be offered the position of leader of the Avengers, and Danny would loyally follow, becoming a proud member of the Avengers alongside his best friend. There are many notable examples of their friendship, such as the time Danny whisked Luke away to China on Jessica’s orders (she feared that he would become The Purple Man’s next target).

2) Rocket Raccoon & Groot

When it comes to iconic duos, Rocket and Groot are at the top. They’re a fan favorite, providing a unique blend of humor and endearment. Their stories may not always be happy, but there’s no denying how fiercely loyal these two are. Like any good friendship, theirs leaves room for bickering. Rocket and Groot are secure enough in their friendship to dish out the occasional snap or quip.

Fans wanting to see the wild antics this duo gets up to should seriously consider checking out Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Their story ranges from dramatic tales with high stakes to light and funny moments, such as the most intense thumb war in the galaxy.

3) Miles Morales & Kamala Khan

Miles Morales and Kamala Khan are of a younger generation of superheroes, and they formed a strong friendship over the years. The two first met while Miles, aka Spider-Man, was working with the Avengers. However, the teens didn’t agree with the Avengers’ approach to superheroism, as they only ever had time to look at the bigger picture, not the smaller threats of the world.

They would then split off from the Avengers, forming the Champions. While Marvel has occasionally teased the idea of making them more than friends, most fans want to see this stable friendship stay just the way it is.

4) Steve Rogers & Bucky Barnes

No friendship list would be complete without including Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. Their tale started during WWII, with Bucky playing a supporting role to the superhero known as Captain America. Even then, they were very close, right up until Bucky seemingly died. We all know what happened there, as Bucky was later brought back to the forefront, now as the Winter Soldier.

It was their friendship that helped Bucky fight back against his controllers, allowing him to become the Bucky Barnes we all know and love today. He and Steve may not always see eye to eye, but they are unceasingly loyal to one another. In many ways, their friendship has been going strong for over 80 years, dedicating how each hero moved forward in life.

5) Misty Knight & Colleen Wing

Misty Knight and Colleen Wing met through circumstance, but they quickly formed a bond like no other. These two can dish out the jokes, teasing the other mercilessly, but it works because they know, at the end of the day, they have each other’s backs.

Colleen and Misty are often considered secondary characters to the Defenders cast, but they’ve broken out on their own. Together, they formed the Daughters of the Dragon, becoming a superhero team in their own right. It works because they have complete faith in the other. Don’t believe it? Colleen is probably the only person who can total Misty’s car and live to tell the tale.

6) Matt Murdock & Foggy Nelson

Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, is the longtime friend of Foggy Nelson. Or perhaps it is the other way around? These two became lifelong friends in college, and it’s stuck. The two became lawyers together, starting up their own law firm in the process. As such, they’ve been through a lot together, and that’s before taking Matt’s vigilante activities into account.

Not all friendships can survive trauma and loss, but this one has. Foggy was there for Matt, and vice versa, following Karen Page’s death. Meanwhile, Matt was there for Foggy while he battled cancer. Foggy may not always agree with Matt’s decision to be Daredevil, but he’s always tried to support him to the best of his abilities. Their story even carried over into the Netflix series, giving new fans a chance to fall in love with the duo.

7) Carol Danvers & Jessica Drew

Some fans may be confused by some of Carol Danvers’ friendships. Most notably, she has a few people she would consider best friends, including Jessica Jones and Jessica Drew. So any confusion regarding this is totally understandable.

Jessica Drew and Carol Danvers, aka Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel, have been through it all. They’ve survived major Marvel events together, thrown themselves headlong into battle as backup, and been there for the smaller but very important parts of life. Jessica is always trying to get Carol to step back and take a breather, as being a workaholic in the superhero world can be quite dangerous. Meanwhile, Carol has always been there for Jess, including ensuring she had the best access to medical care for the birth of her son. She’s also more than willing to step in as a superhero babysitter when needed.

8) Tony Stark & James Rhodes

Tony Stark and James Rhodes are probably the most iconic friends of Marvel Comics. This friendship has survived every form they’ve taken, from animated series to the live-action take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While they’ve had their ups and downs, their friendship has always survived.

Iron Man and War Machine are often seen as two sides of the same coin, and not just because of Tony’s involvement in their armor. The two help to balance one another out. Tony tends to have a lighter and more playful attitude about life, while Rhodey has always been the more serious hero. Their friendship has withstood the test of time, not to mention the trials that the superhero industry tends to throw their way.

9) Kate Bishop & America Chavez

Kate Bishop and America Chavez were practically made to be best friends, so it’s fortunate they found one another. They have worked together a lot over the years, first joining up with the Young Avengers and Champions. Later, when Kate would try to get the West Coast Avengers up and running again, America would be one of the first heroes to sign up in a show of support.

The two have a light and happy friendship full of trust and respect. America has been there for all of Kate’s relationship trials, plus the time she learned more about her family history. Meanwhile, Kate has always supported America in what she needed to do next.

10) Janet van Dyne & Jennifer Walters

Janet van Dyne is often considered to be the socialite of the Avengers, so it makes sense that she has formed many strong friendships over the years. Thanks to her insistence on adding more women to the Avengers roster, she and Jennifer Walters had the perfect opportunity to meet.

These two have seen it all, from relationship dramas to nearly the end of the world, and everything in between. The two have found many ways to support each other over the years. For example, when Janet started out as a fashion designer, She-Hulk agreed to be one of her models. Later, when Jen was down on her luck and looking for a fresh start, Janet was quick to provide Jen with a place to crash, complete with a full wardrobe.