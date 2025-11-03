Every Marvel Character Who Used The Infinity Stones (Besides Thanos)

When people think of the Infinity Stones, they immediately go to Thanos, but several others have gotten hold of them and used them for various reasons. Few people did the damage that Thanos did in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, where he used the Infinity Stones to snap out half of existence as he attempted to win over the love of the personification of Death. However, some committed atrocious acts with the powerful cosmic weapons, while others tried to use them for good. In every case, the Infinity Stones began to corrupt the holders, and they have always needed to be removed from the equation for the safety of the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From members of the Illuminati to cosmic Marvel heroes and villains, here are the Marvel characters who used the Infinity Stones and what they did with them.

10) Lockjaw

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Since Lockjaw is a dog, he clearly can’t wear the Infinity Gauntlet. As a result, Lockjaw had a specially made collar to wear with each of the Infinity Stones on it. This happened in the comic book series titled Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers. This allowed him to establish a telepathic link with the Pet Avengers, creating a psychic bond that couldn’t be broken.

It should be noted that this was Lockjaw from Earth-97161, and when he accidentally swallowed the Mind Gem, he gathered Throg, Lockheed, Redwing, Hairball, and Ms. Lion to find the rest of them. Lockjaw proved how powerful he was when he encountered Thanos and stranded him in an alternate dimension. He then gave the Infinity Stones up to Reed Richards.

9) Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Deadpool also gained access to the Infinity Stones at one point, and in what should come as no surprise, he used them for his own personal, selfish reasons. He roasted the Marvel Universe. This happened in Deadpool Vol. 3 #45 in a one-shot story titled “Deadpool Roasts the Marvel Universe.” In this issue, Thanos hired Deadpool to get him the Cosmic Cube, but when Deadpool found it, he used it to take the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos.

However, Deadpool then used the Infinity Stones to bring together all the Marvel characters he felt had kept him down, and he roasted them. Howard the Duck was the MC, and he roasted names like Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, and Nick Fury. The entire issue was comedic, with Thanos showing up in his Thanos-copter, so Deadpool gave the Infinity Stones back, and the story ended.

8) Nebula

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Infinity Gauntlet #6, Nebula got her hands on the Infinity Gauntlet, and she almost destroyed everything. This was the series where Thanos used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of existence, but by this issue in the series, things had gotten clearly out of control. By this time, Nebula had stolen the Infinity Gauntlet from her “father” and used it herself.

Nebula was tricked into betraying Thanos, and she undid everything the Mad Titan had done, bringing back everyone he had snapped out of existence and even resurrecting the dead heroes, such as Iron Man, who had been decapitated earlier in the series. She also released all the cosmic beings Thanos had trapped before the heroes attacked Nebula to get the Infinity Gauntlet from her.

7) Santa Claus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While some people might not know it, Santa Claus is a mutant in Marvel Comics. He is also one of the Marvel characters who has used the Infinity Stones, and it began to corrupt him. This was a special Christmas story in which Santa Claus was unable to deliver his presents on Christmas Eve because Skrulls had replaced his reindeer.

Since the Illuminati had the Infinity Stones, they offered their help. Despite Doctor Strange feeling it was a bad idea, they gave Santa the Infinity Gauntlet to finish the night. Doctor Strange was right, since the Infinity Gauntlet corrupted Santa, and he went insane with power. The Illuminati had to fight him, and Namor finally hit Santa with a snowball to end the fight.

6) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man used the Infinity Gauntlet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and died saving the world from Thanos. However, he also used it in the comic books, and things went a little differently. In Avengers #12 in 2012, the Hood, of all people, tried to pull together the Infinity Stones after finding three of them. Iron Man stole the Stones from him and then used the Infinity Gauntlet.

While Iron Man has done a lot of bad things in his life, what he did with the Infinity Gauntlet was one of the smartest things that the hero has ever done. The first thing he did was to use the Infinity Stones to send Hood to prison, and then he wished the gauntlet and Infinity Stones out of existence.

5) Reed Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Illuminati had the Infinity Stones for a long time, which means several of them have used them at one time or another. Iron Man used the Infinity Gauntlet, and Reed Richards did too. For Reed, he was investigating the Infinity Stones in the New Avengers: Illuminati series. He knew the gauntlet had once wiped him out of existence and felt it needed to be contained.

Reed’s initial plan was to gather all the Infinity Stones to destroy them and the Infinity Gauntlet. However, as expected, Reed wasn’t able to withstand the temptations of the power, and even the Watcher showed up to attempt to talk Reed down. He finally did so, and this is when the Illuminati chose to split each Stone among the Illuminati members.

4) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is another Illuminati member who wielded the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones. However, he did so because the Illuminati knew the incursions were destroying the Earths and they felt the Infinity Stones were the only way to stop them. They were right, as Captain America used it to push an Earth off course to keep the incursion from happening and save both planets.

However, the unthinkable happened at this point. The pressure from pushing the planet off and stopping the incursion caused the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones to shatter. This proved to the Illuminati that they needed to destroy other Earths, which also caused them to wipe Captain America’s mind to keep him from interfering.

3) Black Panther

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Black Panther was another Illuminati member who used the Infinity Gauntlet. He used the Infinity Stones after the multiverse’s destruction during the 2015 Secret Wars event. Of course, this was when Doctor Doom created Battleworld and took over as the ruler of this world. Several heroes sought freedom, including Black Panther.

As a result, Black Panther arrived with the Infinity Gauntlet in his hands in Secret Wars #6. While the Infinity Gauntlet is considered one of the most potent weapons in the entire Marvel Universe, when Black Panther used it to fight Doctor Doom, it wasn’t powerful enough to beat him with his immense power from the Beyonders. It was one of the series’s best fights, but the Infinity Stones didn’t help.

2) Gamora

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One person who did even more damage with the Infinity Stones than Thanos was his “daughter” Gamora. This happened during the Infinity Wars event series, where she collected all six Infinity Stones. She then did the unthinkable, using them to fold the universe in half, collapsing the heroes into mashups of themselves. She didn’t even need the Infinity Gauntlet to do this.

For example, Iron Man and Thor were combined into Iron Hammer, Captain America and Doctor Strange became Soldier Supreme, and Ghost Rider and Black Panther were combined into Ghost Panther. Gamora created Warp World, and the heroes had to find a way to undo this.

1) Adam Warlock

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most famous version of the Infinity Stones outside of Thanos came when Adam Warlock donned the Infinity Gauntlet. This happened after the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, and Adam Warlock felt the Stones were safest with him. He was wrong. While Adam Warlock was the Guardian of the Gauntlet, he couldn’t stop it from corrupting him, and it created his dark alter ego, Magus.

Thanos ended up teaming with the heroes this time to stop Adam Warlock/Magus, and this brought in everyone from Eternity and Infinity to help stop him. By the end, they had to send Warlock into the Soul Stone to finally stop him and end the threat.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!