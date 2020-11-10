Chris Claremont, Fabian Nicieza And More Returning To The X-Men

✖

If you were alive and reading comics in the late '80s and early '90s, you probably had at least one or two conversations with your geek friends about the fabled "third Summers brother." After Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Havok (Alex Summers) were revealed to have been siblings, there were long rumors and plenty of teases (as well as some false reveals) as to who the third Summers brother might be. Originally introduced in 1993, the idea of a possible third Summers brother was seemingly something Fabian Nicieza did that carried on the spirit of many of the long-running plot threads in Chris Claremont's long X-Men run.

Now, both Nicieza and Claremont will return for a miniseries that will supposedly answer the question of the third Summers brother once and for all. Marvel today announced X-Men Legends, a series that will bring back some of the most important writers in X-Men history to tell stories that tie directly to the time periods and stories they penned during their time with the characters.

"It's incredibly exciting to finally tell the story of the infamous 'third' Summers brother. Twenty-five years in the making, to see the truth about Adam-X revealed -- and drawn so magnificently by Brett Booth -- is one of the most surreal experiences of my career!" Nicieza said in a statement. "Getting the opportunity to tell this tale while kicking off the new X-Men Legends series is a x-tremely x-citing!"

(Photo: Marvel)

The character of Adam-X -- who may or may not be a Summers brother, but was long one of the characters people most gravitated toward to fill the role -- will be reckoned with here, with his connection to the Summers family apparently set to be explained once and for all. Years after Nicieza left the series, in 2006, the villain Vulcan was revealed to be a Summers brother, but that answer didn't satisfy fans much.

In addition to Nicieza and artist Brett Booth, whose Summers brother story will head up the first issue of the miniseries, X-Men Legends will include the work of industry greats like Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, Larry Hama, Peter David, and more. Per Marvel's announcement of the series, X-Men Legends will "dive into the rich history of the X-Men to tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing plot danglers, and reveal shocking truths that will change the past and future of the X-Men!"

Fans excited to see the '90s-era X-Men back in their period appropriate clothing can pre-order the series now from Diamond Comics Distributors at your local retailer.