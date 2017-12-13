The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: December 13 Edition

It’s new comics day here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Runaways #4 is written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Kris Anka, and the official description is included below.

“The next stop on the Runaways reunion train is to pick up Princess Powerful, A.K.A. the best Marvel character of all time, MOLLY HAYES! Gert and Co. find Molly living quite happily with her grandmother. Wait, that can’t be right, can it?”

Bloodshot Salvation #4 is written by Jeff Lemire with art by Mico Suayan, and you can find the official description below.

“At last – the origin of Rampage! This is the story of two brothers, who were born into nothing and reaped an inheritance of anger… This is the story of Rampage – an imperfect reflection of Bloodshot’s potential, one enhanced by the very same nanite technology, but fueled by an inextinguishable furnace of hate… This is the story of the Valiant Universe’s most terrifying new villain, and a preview of the pain he has yet to inflict on an unsuspecting world…”

“THE BOOK OF REVENGE drives another nail deep into Bloodshot’s soul and psyche as New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire (BLOODSHOT REBORN, Black Hammer) and explosive artist Mico Suayan (BLOODSHOT REBORN) present, for once and all time, the brutal genesis of the man-made-machine called Rampage!”

Jean Grey #10 is written by Dennis Hopeless with art by Alberto Alburquerque, and the official description is below.

“PSYCH WAR Part 3! The Phoenix is almost here. Will Jean Grey be enough to stop it alone? Time to call in for some backup! Guest-starring Quentin Quire, Hope Summers, and the Cuckoos!”

Matt Mueller: ‘Animosity’ #11

Animosity continues to be one of the best books on stands, and issue #11 continues that marvelous trend.

Marguerite Bennett analyzes who society deems worthy of life through imaginative means, and you’ll not find a more endearing cast elsewhere.

Animosity #11 is written by Marguerite Bennett with art by Rafael de Latorre, coloring by Rob Schwager, and Lettering by Marshall Dillon. The official description is below.

“In this turning point issue, Jesse learns one serious lesson–NEVER anger the Swarm. From the brilliant mind of creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by the incomparable Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).”

Animosity #11 is in stores today, December 13.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Giants’ #1

Giants don’t just walk among us, they walk on top of us in Dark Horse Comics’ brand new series.

The Valderrama’s new storyline will follow two orphans that aren’t satisfied with being underground, and their journey forward could change the world. Whether that’s for better or worse remains to be seen.

Giants #1 is written by Carlos Valderrama with art by Miguel Valderrama. The official description is featured below.

“A cataclysm of unknown origins unleashed a race of gigantic monsters whose presence has driven humanity underground.”

“There, two orphans discover that the most dangerous monster is ambition, which unchecked, will grow until it devours you! An original vision from two powerful new talents! The Valderrama Bros. first American work!”

Giants #1 is in stores this today, December 13.

Chase Magnett: ‘Rumble’ #1

After more than one year away, one of the best Image comics ever published returns! This new #1 picks up not long after the climactic events of the first volume’s conclusion, but provides an excellent jumping on point for new readers. New artist David Rubín manages to do the seemingly impossible as well and fill the shows of James Harren.

Rumble is back and just as jam-packed with mythology, monsters, and madness-inducing action as ever!

Rumble #1 is written by John Arcudi with art by David Rubín and colors by Dave Stewart. You can find the official description below.

“‘SOUL WITHOUT PITY,’ Part One Rathraq is back! But who is he, exactly? Once an ancient warrior god, he was resurrected as a sword-wielding scarecrow. And now, Rathraq has transformed yet again—or has he? JOHN ARCUDI and new artist, superstar DAVID RUBÍN, give you the new face of Rathraq and a new direction for the series when the critically acclaimed RUMBLE returns!”

Rumble #1 is in stores today, December 13.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Action Comics’ #993

When you need to meddle in the timestream, you call Flash. If he doesn’t pick up, however, then it’s time to call in Booster Gold.

That’s exactly what Superman does in the newest issue of Action Comics, whose sole mission is to find the true identity of Mr. Oz. Booster is more than happy to help, but their journey will not be a smooth one.

Action Comics #993 is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Joe Prado and Brett Booth and a cover by Trevor Scott and Dan Jurgens. The official description can be found below.

“BOOSTER SHOT part one! As Superman struggles to cope with Mr. Oz’s true identity, the Man of Steel turns to the only “hero” he knows who can prove once and for all if Oz’s story is true: Booster Gold! But a massive power doesn’t want our heroes venturing through time, and will do anything it can to sabotage their journey!”

Action Comics #993 is in stores today, December 13.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Judas’ #1

The life of Jesus has been heavily chronicled, but in this new series, the spotlight will go on his former disciple Judas.

The miniseries will present the story of Jesus through Judas’ eyes, as he examines his role in one of the most influential stories ever told, and if he ever really had a choice in how things played out.

Judas #1 (of 4) is written by Jeff Loveness with art by Jakub Rebelka, and you can find the official description below.

“Emmy and WGA Award-nominated writer Jeff Loveness (Marvel’s Nova) presents an exploration of the classical biblical character, perfect for fans of Preacher and The Goddamned. Judas Iscariot journeys through life and death, grappling with his place in ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told,’ and how much of his part was preordained. In a religion built on redemption and forgiveness, one man had to sacrifice himself for everyone…and it wasn’t Jesus.”

Judas #1 (of 4) is in stores today, December 13.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Titans’ #18

The only thing worse than being beaten is being beaten by a crazy from the future cuckoo version of yourself, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Titans.

The Titans aren’t exactly having success going up against Troia, a nightmare version of Donna Troy, and it seems things will get worse before they get better.

She might be evil, but that costume is fantastic. If Donna Troy does defeat her she should definitely jack her style.

Titans #18 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Norm Rapmund and Brett Booth. The official description is included below.

“The Rise of Troia! Wally West is dead, the Titans are all but beaten and Donna Troy must go toe to toe with her worst nightmare—Troia—a twisted version of herself from the not-so-distant future, bent on destroying her friends and pushing Donna toward her own dark fate. Don’t miss the stunning issue that’s destined to change the Titans forever!”

Titans #18 is in stores today, December 13.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Gotham City Garage’ #5

Barbara Gordon has had her family ripped away from her, but not all is at it seems, and she’s going to be really pissed when she finds that out.

The world of Gotham City Garage is full of grey, something Batman has instilled in Gordon, but everyone has a line, and Batman will soon learn where Gordon’s lies.

Gotham City Garage #5 is written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art by Carmen Carnero and a cover by Guillem March. The official description can be found below.

Barbara Gordon knows what is good and right and true in the world. Her ridealongs make sure of that—and so does her mentor, Batman. But when she discovers the lies underneath the Garden’s sunny façade, her rebellion sparks a confrontation no one is ready for.

Gotham City Garage #5 is in stores today, December 13.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Aliens: Dead Orbit’ #4

Things are pretty dire on the space station, but there is still one last hope for Wascylewski to make it out alive.

Unfortunately, that will require going through two miffed Xenomorphs to make it happen, and…well…let’s just say the odds aren’t great.

Aliens: Dead Orbit #4 is written and drawn by James Stokoe and you can find the official description below.

“With one last gambit aboard the space station, Wascylewski finds himself ambushed by two more deadly xenomorphs that will stop at nothing until he’s dead. The conclusion to Orc Stain creator James Stokoe’s thrilling and claustrophobic Aliens story!”

Aliens: Dead Orbit #4 is in stores today, December 13.

Matt Mueller: ‘Hal Jordan And The Green Lantern Corps’ #34

The Guardians seem to have met their match, and it’s up to the honor guard to save the day.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to defeat the Controllers to do it, and they just smacked around and imprisoned the Guardians, immortal beings that hold immense power. Suffice it to say they can’t just punch their way through…well unless you’re Guy Gardner, in which case that’s pretty much what you do.

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #34 is written by Robert Venditti with art by Jason Paz and Carlo Pagulayan with a cover by Francis Manapul. The official description is located below.

“TWILIGHT OF THE GUARDIANS” part two! Captured by their oldest foes, the Controllers, the remaining Guardians of the Universe fight for their lives as Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner race across the cosmos to rescue them. But this Green Lantern strike team may not uncover the clues in time to save their mentors from a deranged plan that would leave the Controllers in charge of the universe!

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #34 is in stores today, December 13.

Megan Peters: ‘Princess Jellyfish Vol. 7 – A Brand New World’

Sometimes you have to do make sacrifices for those you love, and Tsukimi is no stranger to that concept.

In fact, she’ll tackle the crazy world of fashion design just to save Amamizukan, but not everyone is on board with her decision, including Kuranosuke.

Princess Jellyfish, Volume 7: A Brand New World is written and drawn by Akiko Higashimura, and you can find the official description below.

“In order to save Amamizukan, Tsukimi makes the ultimate sacrifice: she goes to Singapore to work as a designer for Kai’s fashion company. While Amars seems to accept Tsukimi’s departure and the end of Jelly Fish, Kuranosuke refuses to give her up without a fight! As she floats further and further away from home, Tsukimi struggles to learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry, as well as decipher the motives of the enigmatic Kai.”

Princess Jellyfish, Volume 7: A Brand New World is in stores now, December 13.