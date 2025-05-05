28 Days Later Had a Forgotten Sequel Thanks to Comics (& It’s Worth Reading)

With 28 Years Later the long-awaited sequel to the cult hit 28 Days Later — set to hit the big screen in June, there’s no better time to revisit the zombie apocalypse classic that made the undead cool again. As the title of the new film —the first in a potential trilogy suggests, the story picks up more than 25 years after the initial “rage virus” outbreak that brought British society to its knees. While much has changed during the time jump, revisiting the earlier chapters is a great way to reconnect with key moments, memorable characters, and the evolution of the narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the most obvious ways to refresh one’s memory are the original 2002 film and its 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later. However, fans shouldn’t overlook the franchise’s alternate media. Notably, two comic book series delve into the immediate aftermath of 28 Days Later, offering crucial insights into the lore and enriching the viewing experience of the new film.

28 Days Later is the Zombie Apocalypse Story That Revolutionized the Genre

28 Days Later is not your typical zombie apocalypse story. The “zombies” in this film are not the traditional undead but rather humans transformed into raging beasts after being exposed to the highly contagious “rage virus.” The story follows Jim, Selena, and Hannah – three uninfected survivors — as they navigate a Britain devastated by the infection, searching for safety and salvation.

Set after the spread of the infestation has been largely contained and efforts under ways to repopulate the nation with the help of Britain’s allies the United States and the European Union, 28 Weeks Later follows up on the original story by offering an alternate perspective on the infestation through a different group of survivors – namely Don and his two children Tammy, and Andy. Unfortunately, Don is infected by the virus from his wife, who is a carrier and spreader of the “Rage Virus” but immune to its effects. This sets off another outbreak of global proportions.

The 28 Days Later Comics Deepen the Franchise’s Lore

With 28 Days Later ending on a positive note, as Jim, Selena, and Hannah seem on the verge of being rescued, and 28 Weeks Later beginning – after one of the most gripping zombie home invasions ever – with a return to normalcy, it’s clear that much has transpired in the six months between the two stories. Fortunately, Michael Alan Nelson and Declan Shalvey’s 28 Days Later comic series from BOOM! Studios provides an intriguing and well-thought-out tale that helps explain what happened during the time jump.

The story begins with Selena, who has been successfully exfiltrated from Britain and relocated to a refugee center in Norway for those who escaped the outbreak. Although relieved to be safe, Selena often finds herself thinking about her husband, David, who died after being bitten by a zombie in the first film. When she’s offered a chance to return to Britain as a guide for a news team investigating a lead that the outbreak may have been brought under control, she agrees. Naturally, things go wrong. But during Selena’s second attempt to escape infection or death, readers gain deeper insight into how the outbreak was managed after 28 Days Later, as well as new details about Selena, Jim, Hannah, and the characters Tammy and Adam from the second film.

Similarly, Steve Niles’ graphic novel, 28 Days Later: The Aftermath, illuminates the events that transpired between the initial outbreak and the return to normalcy depicted at the beginning of 28 Weeks Later. Rather than continuing the story of the films’ survivors, Niles focuses on four distinct individuals, each offering a unique perspective on the crisis’s development — from before the initial outbreak to the quarantine imposed by Britain’s U.S. and European allies to contain it.

Fans Need to Read the 28 Days Later Comics Before the New Film’s Debut

The two comics are essential reading for fans preparing for and looking to enhance their enjoyment of the upcoming 28 Years Later film. They bridge the gap between the original movie and its sequel, offering intriguing details and lore about the Rage Virus — its outbreak, the government’s efforts to contain it, and the inevitable return of a second wave despite those best efforts. Additionally, they expand the 28 Weeks Later universe, presenting compelling vignettes of how ordinary people struggled to cope with the outbreak and sought normalcy in a world turned upside down.

Finally, the comics create a more engaging narrative by subtly weaving potential, though unconfirmed, connections between characters, elements, and ideas across the 28 Days Later franchise. Indeed, what more could one ask for in a zombie apocalypse saga?

28 Years Later is set to be released on June 20, 2025.