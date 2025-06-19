5 DC Characters So Weird They Deserve Their Own Series

The DC Comics Universe encompasses far more than just the A-List heroes, like the Justice League, who typically command the spotlight and creative attention. Indeed, with nearly a century of history, DC has introduced thousands of characters, many of whom truly push the boundaries of imagination, exactly what a compelling comic book character should do. These unique creations embody the vast potential for storytelling. However, for various reasons — perhaps they were unusual concepts created for a single, isolated plot point, or their eccentricities were simply too pronounced for mainstream appeal — many of these fascinating characters have been sidelined and, in numerous cases, unfortunately forgotten by the wider public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although some characters are truly one-off gags who do not necessarily need to be reintroduced into the active roster, others possess a conceptual weirdness so compelling that it demands a deeper exploration of the character, the kind of exploration DC typically undertakes by giving the character their own series. Here, then, are some of DC’s weirdest characters who deserve their own series.

1) Crazy Jane

The Doom Patrol is known for its diverse cast of characters, each with bizarre powers and eclectic personalities. Few exemplify this better than Crazy Jane. The brainchild of Grant Morrison and Richard Case, Crazy Jane made her debut in Doom Patrol (1987) #19. At first glance, Crazy Jane did not seem particularly threatening. She’s small and at times, painfully shy. But the reality is far more complex. She isn’t just one person. She’s a single individual with 64 distinct personalities, each with its own unique superpower. Depending on which personality is in control, Crazy Jane can do anything from launching fireballs to psychically activating images she’s drawn.

Much of Crazy Jane’s history in comics revolves around her membership in the Doom Patrol. While this provides a general understanding of who she is and what she wants, her own solo series could delve deeper into her background, particularly the inner world where her multiple personalities reside. Such a series would also offer a chance to explore her various identities in greater detail, as only a few have been thoroughly examined so far. Each issue could focus on a different personality, providing a kaleidoscopic view of her fractured psyche. It would shine a spotlight on one of DC’s most intriguing characters – what more can one ask for in a compelling comic book?

2) Danny the Street

In the DC Comics Universe, few characters embody weirdness as creatively as Danny the Street. This iconic character, another one that’s born from Grant Morrison’s imagination, first appeared in Doom Patrol (1987) #35. As a sentient street with the ability to relocate anywhere in the world via roads, Danny transforms his surroundings, altering buildings, window displays, street signs, and even vegetation to suit his purposes. Crucially, he can offer shelter, security, and refuge to those he chooses to protect and support.

A series about a thinking and feeling piece of infrastructure would be a truly one-of-a-kind undertaking, but connecting it to its interactions with the people living on its street at any given time could, if done right, be comic book gold. For instance, an arc where Danny “takes up residence” with a young Bruce Wayne, or an “on the run” Joker, has awesome potential, as do more low-key stories where Danny interacts with the regular citizens of any given city. There’s also the story of Danny himself. That is, how is he affected by the people who live on him, and what does he think about all the things he’s seen and felt? Easily one of the most unique characters in DC history, and his continued evolution with a solo series would only add to their legend.

3) Captain Strong

There’s a long-standing tradition among comic book publishers — especially DC and Marvel — of borrowing popular characters from their rivals and tweaking them just enough to claim them as original creations. While some of these “lifts” are done playfully, intended to poke fun and ruffle a few feathers, others are more calculated attempts to lure fans away from the competition. One of DC’s more peculiar entries in this arena is Captain Horatio Strong, a dark parody of King Features Syndicate’s Popeye the Sailor Man. Like Popeye, Strong is a happy-go-lucky character with a soft spot for the weak and vulnerable. However, instead of getting his strength from spinach, Strong derives his power from a special kind of seaweed, with effects that resemble a narcotic high more than a healthy boost.

What could be more interesting than a series about a beloved character, previously known for their campy humor, now taking on a gritty, darker, and more edgy tone? That vibe did wonders for Batman, and based on what we’ve seen from Captain Strong so far, there’s every reason to believe the same can happen for Popeye’s double. Indeed, Captain Strong’s struggle with knowing when to stop consuming seaweed opens up rich avenues for character-driven narratives. His life as a sailor also means the entire world is his operational area, challenging him with new threats in every issue. To be sure, Captain Strong’s blend of quirky parody, tragic addiction, and immense power makes him a character with a surprisingly rich narrative vein to tap for a dedicated series.

4) Starro the Conqueror

Any story about an enslaved child who, through a colossal miscalculation by his captor, not only gains his freedom but also acquires — almost instantly — the means to enslave his former master is worthy of its own series. Add to that the fact that this former slave turns the tables so completely that he becomes a conqueror the likes of which the universe has never seen, and you have the makings of a potential award-winning comic book. Incredibly, that’s exactly what you get with the story of Starro the Conqueror.

First introduced into the DC Comics Universe in The Brave and the Bold #28 (March 1960), Starro has undergone a number of iterations, each expressing a form of advancement. The original Starro, intent on conquering Earth, had likely not met Cobi, the slave boy who would eventually take command of it. Yet, even in that early form, Starro was a formidable match for the combined forces of the Justice League of America. Under Cobi’s command, Starro brought a whole new level of power to its desire to subjugate humanity.

While the foundation of Starro the Conqueror’s story has been established in The Brave and the Bold and R.E.B.E.L.S. Annual #1, there’s still so much more to explore. From its battles across the universe, including its assault on Earth, to its subjugation under Cobi’s home world, and its eventual return to Earth, Starro remains one of DC Comics’ most bizarrely unique characters. Delving deeper into its lore, particularly Cobi’s transformation from a docile slave to a ruthless barbarian king, offers fans oodles of great stories, under the right creative team.

5) Doctor Double X

Dr. Simon Ecks—also known as Dr. Double X—is a legacy Batman supervillain from the early 1960s whose story didn’t initially age well – that is, until now. First appearing in Detective Comics (1937) #261, Dr. Double X is a Silver Age twist on the classic “Jekyll and Hyde” narrative: both personas are evil, but one is markedly more sinister. Adding an extra layer of strangeness, both identities can exist simultaneously. Dr. Ecks is the lesser of the two criminals, motivated not by malice but by a desire to fund his scientific pursuits. Dr. Double X, on the other hand, is a far greater threat: a textbook villain who doesn’t care who gets hurt, as long as his ambitions are fulfilled. Ecks brings the technical genius; Double X provides Superman-level power. They’re a formidable team—if only they could get along.

While Dr. Double X may not have caught on in the past, the time is ripe for his character now. Indeed, the tensions between his dual identities and the fear and isolation that arise from them resonate with comic book fans brought up on the likes of Red Hood, Mr. Miracle, and Batman: Ego. Additionally, the ability of Ecks and Double X to be present in the same space adds an interesting twist that is ripe for a more nuanced exploration. This is also true of his abilities as a supervillain. Indeed, few superhero stories have explored the concept of a super-genius working in tandem with a superpowered warrior, where the superhero is a manifestation of the super-genius. The potential for a series is limitless.