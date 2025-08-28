6 Craziest Harley Quinn Moments in Comics

Harley Quinn has cemented herself as one of the most fun characters to be found in DC’s stable of comics. Since her introduction in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley has been established as one of the craziest figures in the DC character roster, something that only continued as she made the jump to the pages of the comics as well. She was the Joker’s girlfriend for a number of years before going on her own solo adventures that have helped show how unhinged she is, even as she carves out a path as something of an anti-hero. She has also joined the Suicide Squad for a number of missions, taking her brand of insanity all around the world.

Harley has gotten into a number of shenanigans over the years, helping her become one of the most well-known comic book figures ever while providing comic book fans with many crazy moments to enjoy. Here are six of the craziest we’ve seen from her yet.

6) From Harleen to Harley

One of the wildest moments involving Harley goes back to her creation. Before she became the wild harlequin-themed character that fans know and love, she was a psychiatrist named Harleen Quinzel. She worked at Arkham Asylum, home to some of the most dangerous villains from Gotham City. However, that would change in what might be one of DC’s craziest origin stories.

Harleen seeks to treat the Joker but falls in love with him instead, which is what leads to her becoming Harley Quinn. In Suicide Squad #7 (2012), readers see the Joker take Harleen to Ace Chemical Processing Plant after helping him escape Arkham. While there, he throws her into the same chemicals that created him. This is where we see Harleen turn into Harley. This is such a disturbing and crazy moment, and shows just why Harley is so insane.

5) Harley Quinn Goes Sane

One of Harley Quinn’s craziest moments interestingly enough involves her becoming sane again. In Suicide Squad #6 (2017), everyone inside of Belle Reve begins to go insane due to something called the Black Vault. But while everyone starts to go crazy, things go much differently for Harley. Readers see Harley become sane again. She once again becomes Harleen Quinzel as she dons her old doctor’s coat and glasses. The moment shows that Harley cannot go anymore insane than she already is and her “losing it” just reverts her back to how she was before the Joker and his influence. It’s a truly wild take and while it’s not exactly a “crazy” moment for the character, it definitely shows just how unhinged she really is as well as reminds us just how layered and complex of a character Harley actually is.

4) Harley Kisses Batman

Harley Quinn has had a number of different romances that range from the Joker to Poison Ivy. However, there is one kiss that she was able to steal away from a very unexpected character and it’s, well, kind of crazy. In Harley Quinn: Valentine’s Day Special #1 (2015), Harley wins a date with Bruce Wayne, which ends with a kiss from the billionaire. However, she is later visited by Batman and manages to sneak a kiss from him. While Harley has had some wild romances, a kiss from the Batman (and from his secret identity as Bruce Wayne as well) is one of the wildest that she has ever managed.

3) Harley Quinn Has a Daughter

Readers are given some intense and crazy moments in the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic book series, but they’re usually deeply emotional and even heartbreaking. There are a lot of deaths and reveals that help keep fans on the edge of their seats. One of these big surprises involves Harley Quinn as she opens up to Black Canary.

In Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Two #13 (2014), Harley discovers that Black Canary is pregnant with Green Arrow’s child. When Harley finds out, she opens up with the wild fact that she has a four year old daughter named Lucy. Lucy had been hidden away from the Joker, who did not seem to notice that Harley had disappeared for a year in order to have their daughter. It is a crazy, deeply emotional reveal that shows the loving and motherly side of Harley Quinn that many would not expect.

2) Harley “Talks” to the Joker

Early on in Vol. 4 of Suicide Squad, we see Harley escape from the team and make her way to Gotham City in order to retrieve the Joker’s face after it had been peeled off by the Dollmaker. Suicide Squad member Deadshot makes it into Gotham City Police Headquarters, where the face is being held. After making his way deep into the headquarters, he is knocked unconscious by Harley.

When Deadhsot awakens, he is tied to a chair. This is when we see oe of the more disturbing and craziest acts that Harley has done in the comics. She places the Joker’s face over Deadshot’s in an attempt channel the Joker and have a conversation with the Clown Prince of Crime. It is one of the more insane things that Harley has done, and is another showing that she is not quite right in the head.

1) The Kids Go Boom

Harley has done some messed up things since she was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series. She has maimed, tortured, and killed various characters throughout her history. However, Detective Comics #23.2 (2013) sees Harley take things a little bit farther. In fact, it’s something that you could say goes a little too far.

In the issue, a new handheld gaming console is released to much fanfare. However, the system is a part of a caper that Harley is pulling that will blow up when the latest update is installed. Harley makes a phone call that triggers the update, which then leads to massive destruction around Gotham as the consoles blow up. This is one of the craziest and most messed up things that we see Harley do, showing just how unhinged she is.

What do you think Harley’s most insane moments are? Let us know in the comments.