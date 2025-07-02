7 DC Characters Who Deserve Their Own Solo “All-In” Series

DC has been firing on all cylinders recently with their new All-In initiative. It’s been terrific for fans across the board, offering new readers a jumping on point for various stories and characters while keeping long-time readers happy by not having to completely reboot or upend what they already know and love. With every book getting a perfect jumping on point and a lot of books starting up, it’s great to be a DC fan. But while everyone’s loving what All In is doing for some of DC’s major characters, there are other fan favorites that haven’t gotten love yet.

With characters like Mr. Terrific getting a mini series and the Challengers of the Unknown getting a new series as well, it’s clear DC is open to expanding the All-In initiative. With that in mind, here are 7 characters we think need their own solo series ASAP.

1) The Question (Vic Sage)

While Reneé Montoya as the Question got her own miniseries recently, it left fans wanting Vic Sage to return, especially after his appearance in said miniseries. In the 80’s Dennis O’Neil brought the Question back as one of the best detectives in comics. With a dark and gritty book that would feel at home under the Vertigo imprint, The Question by O’Neil stands as one of the most underrated DC comics ever — and he’s perfect to get a new introduction now. You could always keep Reneé as the Question on the Watchtower, with Vic on the streets of Hub City doing his thing. Plus bring back his mentor Tot and you got a fun noir political drama on your hands.

2) Animal Man

Another giant in the world of obscure characteres with underrated comic runs is Grant Morrison’s Animal Man. Packed with existential dread and terrifying fourth wall breaks, Animal Man would be perfect for modern audiences. With his last solo outing being in the New 52 and having appearances in Absolute Power and The Question: All Along the Watchtower; Buddy Baker deserves a return. Combine him with his daughter Animal Girl and you’d have a great new take on the dynamic duo.

Never the first hero anyone thinks of, Animal Man holds a place in the hearts of many and will always be remembered for the Morrison run. If Animal Man was able to survive after those initial 26 issues for seven years, he definitely can again. With at least the confirmation at DC that he’s still around on the Watchtower, he deserves the fanfare and would even fit well on the Justice League Dark roster. Add more elements from Jeff Lemire’s take with the Red and you have a horror book waiting to happen.

3) Hawkgirl

Kendra Saunders had one of the most underrated miniseries a few years ago in DC’s Dawn of DC initiative by Jadzia Axelrod. It explored Kendra’s complicated history with being Hawkgirl and how convoluted it can be, taking all the aspects of her legacy and putting it in front of her and saying “screw it.” It was a great concept. The only problem with the series was, it was six issues, and could have easily been an ongoing.

Hawkgirl should come back along with Jadzia Axelrod at the helm once again. Her concept for the miniseries and how she wrote Kendra too was perfect and should be the core of the book again. Bring back her supporting cast with the alien known as Galaxy, and just keep on doing great work in that title. Hawkgirl at present has only had two series ever and the mini was the second one. She deserves a lot more respect and shouldn’t be in the shadow of Hawkman any longer.

4) Ghost-Maker

One of the many new characters to appear in James Tynion IV’s Batman run was Ghost-Maker. A more chaotic version of the Dark Knight retconned into being a classmate of sorts that trained with him was a lot, but added so much to Batman’s lore. Introducing Ghost-Maker as the much snarkier counterpart of Batman was great and the character quickly became a standout.

Last seen with Clownhunter as his sidekick in Batman Incorporated, both Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter should come back as a duo. While the rest of that series was just okay, those two were the shining stars. Clownhunter’s strange speaking patterns and Ghost-Maker being unable to connect with his allies made for a fun twist on the dynamic duo. A book with the two of them going to various cities and countries battling villains would be a super fun idea if the two are ever given a second chance. At the very least with their last known locations being in Blüdhaven, they could have a cameo in Nightwing.

5) Lois Lane

Recently Lois Lane was in possession of General Zod’s powers following Absolute Power. Lois had some incredible feats with those power in Joshua Williamson’s Superman series but Lois’ real superpower has always been as a journalist and a ichaotic book about the Daily Planet could be a great addition to DC’s lineup. Lois has had a history of being a leading lady in her own books in the past, and it’s time she comes back to it, especially now that she’s in charge of the Daily Planet.

While her time as Superwoman was brief yet fun, this would be how to bring Lois back up into her own spotlight. With fans and audiences excited for Rachel Brosnahan’s portrayal now would be the perfect time to capitalize onto the idea. You could always throw Jimmy Olsen, Snapper Carr, and Cat Grant into the book as well and it would just be an all around fun time.

6) Young Justice

Tim Drake, Bart Allen, and Connor Kent have all seemingly fallen by DC’s waysides as of late. But in the 90’s they were the leads of Young Justice by Peter David and All In would be a perfect time to bring them back. DC always succeeds with their light hearted books as much as their darker ones and this would be a prime example. With all of these characters just slightly missing the mark on their own, together they could get what they’ve all deserved for a while now.

There was an attempt to start the book by the ever-controversial Brian Michael Bendis previously but it didn’t last long. With questionable character and choices like calling Tim Drake “Drake,” there’s a lot to be said about the book’s legacy. If Tom Taylor’s newly announced C.O.R.T. can exist in the world of DC so can Young Justice once again. With enough new readers jumping into comics it would be perfect especially since the show had a lot of fans. DC could bring back a ton of people to read that book based off the name alone.

7) John Constantine

Last and certainly not least we have John Constantine. John is a hardcore fan favorite of many and has carried his own series for well around 300 issues before. So, why can’t he last longer than 20 issues in more recent years? You’d think he’d be perfect in today’s comics landscape to show him to a newer audience but for some reason he’s largely absent.

In continuity as one of the best magic users in DC, it’s a shock he doesn’t have a new title. He could go solo once again or he could return in the pages of Justice League Dark, the possibilities are endless for John. Now with the return of the Vertigo imprint, he could headline a book there just being a bit darker than regular DC. All we know is John is primed for a comeback and would be welcomed by all.

