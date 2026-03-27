Spider-Man’s 5 Most Dominant Wins In Marvel Comics

Spider-Man has some of the most dominant wins in comics, beating people way above his apparent weight class. However, Spider-Man is one of Marvel Comics’ strongest characters, but often doesn’t show it because he is always holding back in his fights. While Spider-Man often takes a backseat to Marvel heavyhitters like Iron Man, Captain America, and more, he legitimately matches up to any of them in any given fight. Spider-Man has even gone toe-to-toe with the Hulk, and while he wasn’t up to his level by the end of the battle, he showed he is much stronger than he often gets credit for.

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Here is a look at five Spider-Man fights where he surprisingly brutalized his enemies and finished with a dominating victory.

5) Spider-Man Beats Phoenix Force Colossus & Magik

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Spider-Man was part of the Avengers Vs. X-Men storyline, and he was part of the fight against two members of the Phoenix Five, as he had to battle both Colossus and Magik, who were possessed by the Phoenix Force. There is no way that Spider-Man should have had any chance against anyone who had access to the Phoenix Force. Not only did he match up to them, but he was smart enough to beat them. What is best about this battle is that Spider-Man used his brains and mouth to beat Colossus and Magik, even with the Phoenix Force leading both of them in the battle.

This happened in Avengers Vs. X-Men #9, when Spider-Man was fighting them alone, and Magik wanted to kill him while Colossus was pulling his punches. Spider-Man then told them that if they fought with each other, the winner would have more Phoenix powers. It was brilliant, and when the Avengers returned for Spider-Man, he was standing there while Colossus and Magik were unconscious, the Phoenix leaving them.

4) Spider-Man Beat The X-Men in Secret Wars

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There was another case where Spider-Man fought the entire X-Men team and proved more than they could handle. This happened in the original Secret Wars comic book series. In this, the Beyonder abducted heroes and villains from Earth and ordered them to fight each other, with the winners getting their dream awards. However, the mutants didn’t trust the other heroes and went their own way.

This fight happened in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3. This started when Spider-Man heard Professor X say they were going to leave and join forces with Magneto, and believing this meant they were betraying everyone else, he attacked them. Professor X orders his X-Men to stop Spider-Man, but he shockingly beats them all and escapes to warn the others. While Xavier mindwipes Spider-Man, the fact that he single-handedly beat the X-Men was incredible.

3) Nothing Can Stop The Juggernaut

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If there is anyone that Spider-Man likely had no chance to beat in a fight, it was the Juggernaut. Spider-Man had proven himself against villains like Rhino, but Juggernaut was unstoppable, was impossible to take off his feet, and he had the power of Cyttorak, which ensured his strength never lessened. One of the best Spider-Man stories came in Amazing Spider-Man #228-229, collectively titled “Nothing Can Stop The Juggernaut.”

This started with Madame Web having a premonition that a giant figure was going to attack her, and she asked Spider-Man to protect her from the Juggernaut. After Juggernaut almost kills Madame Web when he attempts to abduct her, Spider-Man decides he has to stop him. What results is a battle where Spider-Man takes every single punch and blow the Juggernaut delivers and still fights on until he tricks the big man into running into drying cement and trapping himself.

2) Spider-Man Beats Down Firelord

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Spider-Man often punches above his weight, and when he fought an actual herald of Galactus, it was even bigger than normal. Firelord is Pyreus Kril, a former Nova Centurion who became Galactus’s herald after the death of Air-Walker. However, Galactus freed him of his obligation after he helped beat Ego, and he retained his powers. In Amazing Spider-Man #269, Firelord returned to Earth

The problem is that he had no idea how to interact with people, and his lack of social skills was considered an attack. Several people attacked him, believing he was one of those “dangerous mutants.” Spider-Man, not understanding the situation, considered him a villain and showed up to fight him. Firelord was only degenerating himself, but Spider-Man was relentless and beat him into unconsciousness. It was one of his most dominant fights.

1) Spider-Man Brutalizes Kingpin in Back in Black

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“Back in Black” was the storyline that took place during the Civil War event, where Iron Man convinced Spider-Man to unmask, which led to Kingpin ordering his assassination, leading to Aunt May getting shot. Of course, this led to one of Spider-Man’s most hated storylines, where he made a deal with Mephisto in “One More Day.” However, before that happened, Spider-Man delivered a brutal beating to Wilson Fisk.

Knowing Wilson Fisk was why Aunt May was shot, Spider-Man went to the prison where Fisk was being held, and he took vengeance in one of his most brutal and violent fights. Kingpin was ready for the fight, but he had no idea how powerful Spider-Man really was. Peter Parker held back for years, and this time he wasn’t holding back. He called Fisk a “fat man with an attitude” and then brutally beat him in front of the other prisoners. He even shot webbing down his throat, just to let Kingpin know he would return to kill him if May died. It was one of Spider-Man’s darkest moments.

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