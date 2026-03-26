10 X-Men With Too Many Costumes

The X-Men have become one of the most popular teams in superhero comics. Over the years, their books have been the bestselling ever, with X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Wolverine three of the bestselling comics of the ’90s, when the four-color funnies were selling way more copies. Marvel has put the greatest creators that money can buy on their books, including some of the most talented artists ever. These artists have given readers some of the best-looking adventures in comics, and costumes have played a huge role in that. Over the decades, the X-Men have worn some of the most iconic costumes in comics.

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When it comes to costumes, most X-Men have had ones that are great and some have had some that are terrible, but there’s another category as well. There are some members of the group who have entirely too many costumes, sometimes of varying quality. These ten X-Men have the most loaded closets, with more costumes than you can shake a stick at.

10) Kitty Pryde

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Kitty Pryde first joined the team as a 13 year old, and went through those indecisive teen years with the group. There was a time when she was changing her costumes constantly, after starting out in what is essentially the same costume that Jean Grey started with. Her early costumes weren’t exactly great, and it really wouldn’t be until she became Shadowcat that she got a legitimately good costume, not getting another one until her return to the team in Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 3). She’s had several palette swap costumes, and recently had a cool pirate look but is back in a palette swap of her Astonishing X-Men costume.

9) Psylocke

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Psylocke’s most-well known costume is the one she started wearing when Betsy Braddock was switched into the body of the Japanese assassin Kwannon, but she’s had way more than that. She wore several different ones before that, including the Captain Britain one and a cool hooded number. She’s had numerous modifications of the ’90s Jim Lee special, and currently has an entirely new costume (and Betsy and Kwannon have went back to their original bodies), which covers more but feels like something Psylocke would wear.

8) Magneto

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Magneto has long been the X-Men’s greatest frenemy, and has also had a lot more costumes than people realize. Everyone knows the classic purple and red, and X-Men ’97 introduced readers to the costume he wore in Uncanny X-Men #200’s “Trial of Magneto”, but those are just the beginning. He’s also had several white and black costumes, sometimes with sleeves and sometimes following the classic cut, and then there’s all the alternate universe costumes. Currently, he’s more in a suit and wheel chair phase, but one thing is the same: he looks great.

7) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is the X-Men’s first woman, and she’s had some fantastic costumes over the years. From the original X-Men uniform to the green miniskirt to the Phoenix/Dark Phoenix look to the X-Factor costumes to the Jim Lee designed ’90s costume and beyond, she’s changed her costumes pretty often and usually had some great results. Add in the alternate universe costumes, and she has a closet full sickening looks that show off why many consider her the patron saint of the X-Men.

6) Rachel Summers

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The X-Men’s Summers family is key to the team’s history, and can also be rather confusing because of characters like Rachel Summers. Rachel is from the “Days of Future Past” universe, where she’s the daughter of Cyclops and Phoenix, with a portion of the Phoenix Force inside of her. She’s another character who has had several costumes, with her Hound costume being her most famous. Much like her mother (from another universe), she’s had numerous looks, although most of the ones since the 2010s haven’t been great. Her closet isn’t as sickening as some of the other X-women, but she tries.

5) Emma Frost

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Emma Frost having a lot of costumes is no surprise. She’s obsessed with how good she looks and has been for years, with the money and fashion sense to create some head-turning costumes (the plastic surgery also helps). She was raised in opulence, but didn’t really embrace it sartorially until she left the Frost family to make her own fortune. As a villain, she was mostly into dominatrix outfits in white and many had their sexual awakenings when she showed up. She kept the corsets as leader of Generation X, but finally put on some pants, and when she joined the X-Men, her costumes went more in a superhero/high fashion direction. If you ask her, she’s the best-dressed member of the team, and an X-Men fashion icon.

4) Storm

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Storm kicked off her superhero career in one of the sexiest costumes ever, and has since kept slaying every time she changes her look. Some heroes have one iconic costume, but Storm has more than you can shake a stick at. Her longest tenured costumes, like her original one, the punk rock look, and the silver ’90s Jim Lee costumes, have etched themselves into the minds of fans, but they are just the tip of the iceberg. She is a sartorial stunner and has many of the team’s best costumes ever.

3) Rogue

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Rogue has been with the team since the early ’80s and has become one of the most popular members of the group. Most people only know two of her costumes off the top of their heads — the ’90s Jim Lee bodysuit and leather jacket combo and the Savage Land “costume” — but she’s had way more than that. She had several good ones over the decades, with her original green and white being one of the simplest and best debut costumes ever, and has also had a lot of mid ones (honestly way more mid than excellent if we’re being honest). Her costumes have reached some great highs and somewhat disappointing lows.

2) Wolverine

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Wolverine has had some amazing costumes over the decades, which makes sense for a character as popular as him. He’s another character who most people only know two costumes off the top of their head: the yellow and blue and the brown and yellow (or orange, depending on the colorist). However, he’s had several versions of both of them, as well as several black and grey, various Weapon X costumes, the non-descript black costume from the late ’80s, the armor costume he wore when he lost his healing factor, and so many alternate universe costumes. Logan may not seem like it, but he’s a man who has a great eye for costumes.

1) Cyclops

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Cyclops has always looked amazing, and that’s really all there is to it. He’s a character who has continually had great costumes, starting with the original blue and yellow X-Men costumes, to his second navy blue costume and beyond. He wore several costumes as leader of X-Factor, switched to the ’90s Jim Lee classic, and then the New X-Men leathers after the movie made that look de rigueur. Since then, he’s worn several more amazing costumes. He’s the leader of the team, the one everyone looks up to, and he definitely looks the part.

What X-Men do you think has the best costumes? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!