Absolute Batman Reveals Its First Look At Penguin and Two-Face

Get ready, Absolute Batman fans, because DC Comics is about to debut two classic villains in the fan-favorite series. When Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta debuted their series a year and a half ago, they shook up Batman lore with a massive change. Instead of being bitter enemies with people like Harvey Dent or Oswald Cobblepot, they were his closest friends and have been since childhood. However, their friendship took a serious toll last year when Bane attacked Bruce’s friends in an effort to break Batman. Now, Harvey and Oswald are becoming the villains they were always meant to be.

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As part of DC Comics’ batch of June solicitations, fans got a look at Absolute Batman #21, which features a number of variant covers, including a couple by series’ artist, Nick Draggota. Draggota’s covers show off Harvey and Osawald’s new looks as they embrace their villainous sides. Two-Face wears a simple black-and-white outfit and has long, white hair separating the unmarred and scarred sides of his face. Penguin is looking rough as he’s now shorter and hunched over. Oswald is also supported by a system of crutches that double as guns (a far cry from Penguin’s classic umbrella gun).

Absolute Batman’s Penguin and Two-Face Will Be Bruce’s Next Big Challenge

Ever since we saw the results of Bane’s devastating attack on Bruce’s friends, we knew it was only a matter of time until they’d become proper villains. While laid up in the hospital, both men were starting to crack as a result of what they went through. Harvey was already starting to develop his split persona while Oswald developed an intense hatred for Bruce. Both of them blame Bruce for what happened to them and have gone no contact with Bruce, but I think we all knew it wouldn’t be long until they returned in their final Absolute forms.

The real question is, what does this mean for Batman? Sure, the most recent issue had him try to downplay his emotions to become a better hero, but the truth is, the big guy feels things immensely. Bruce no doubt feels guilt over what happened to Oswald and Harvey, and that’s not great, because Two-Face and Penguin are almost certainly going to be gunning for him to get their pound of flesh. Is Batman going to take them out? Or will the knowledge that his crusade led to their current state throw him off his game?

The debut of Penguin and Two-Face isn’t just cool because it finally gives us classic Batman villains. It’s because Harvey and Oswald’s new forms force Batman to reconcile with the consequences of his heroism. Bruce is going to have to accept that his life as Batman has fundamentally changed his life and the lives of his friends. There’s been a lot of talk about evolution in Absolute Batman lately, and with these two evolving into their worst selves, we have to wonder how Bruce is going to evolve as well.

What do you think about Penguin and Two-Face’s new forms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!