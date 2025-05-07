Absolute Green Lantern #2 Blazes a Path Through Your Expectations (Review)

The events of Absolute Green Lantern #1 were truly shocking in any number of ways, turning everything we have come to understand about the Green Lantern Corps and the power they wield upside down. That brings us to Absolute Green Lantern #2, and if you expected any recovery time, that’s not happening, as issue #2 just slams the gas and runs right through whatever expectations you had left. The Green Lantern mythology truly feels otherworldly in this series, and what’s scary is that this is only the beginning.

The issue is primarily split between two main points in time, those being a sit-down conversation between Hal and Jo and a step back in time to when the world first met Abin Sur. There’s a genuine sense of unease throughout both of these moments in time, but both have their unique slant, beautifully conveyed through the art and lettering of Jahnoy Lindsay and Lucas Gattoni.

While each vibe is different, they are both incredibly effective. As the conversation between Hal and Jo plays out, Al Ewing’s dialogue and the various offbeat mannerisms from one side indicate a deteriorating pretense, and as that gives way, you feel a more sinister presence start to emerge.

Meanwhile, in the past, Abin Sur is an absolute beast and puts every other version to shame. Lindsay has created the new de facto standard for this character from a visual standpoint, and Ewing leans into it wholeheartedly, creating one of the most bluntly lethal powerhouses we’ve ever seen in the DCU. You don’t understand everything behind what he’s doing, but the gears are already spinning to figure it out, and the mystery of what it means and what’s behind his methods is insanely compelling.

Absolute Green Lantern takes place on Earth and features quite a few human characters, but it also feels much bigger than this one small planet at the same time. A big part of that is how the series pairs these epic beings and abilities with incredibly relatable everyday characters, so while you are dealing with ancient entities and powerful alien species, you are also dealing with two friends just trying to make sense of what’s happened to them, and all of the small annoyances and issues of life still rear their head even in those bigger than life circumstances.

It all goes to make Absolute Green Lantern feel like a truly cosmic story and yet incredibly human as well, creating a one-of-a-kind combination that has me glued to every single page. Where the series goes from here is anyone’s guess, but it’s already created a stellar foundation that feels like nothing we’ve seen in the franchise before and yet still true to some of the hallmarks we’ve always loved, and that feat is nothing short of amazing.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

Released on May 7, 2025

Written by Al Ewing

Art and Colors by Jahnoy Lindsay

Letters by Lucas Gattoni

