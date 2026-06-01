My Hero Academia Launches Cool Crossover Ahead of Anime Return

My Hero Academia has launched a cool crossover as the anime gets ready for a new release after its grand finale later this Summer. My Hero Academia might have ended its TV anime run last Fall with the eighth and final season of the series, it was only the beginning of even more to come for the franchise. With the anime adaptation officially celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut this year, My Hero Academia fans are going to be treated to all sorts of fun new releases and projects.

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My Hero Academia‘s 10th anniversary celebration has already led to the return of the anime with a special epilogue episode exploring more of Deku and the others’ adult lives following the end of the original series, but there’s still much more on the way. My Hero Academia has returned for a special crossover with Japan’s national soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and has given Deku and the others a cool makeover that sees them taking over the field. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia Launches Cool Soccer Crossover

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This official collaboration with Japan’s national soccer team includes not only this cool looking new poster, but official jersey designs for sale in Japan for each of the characters. With My Hero Academia now celebrating its 10th anniversary, this is just part of the kinds of fun we’ll see through the year. One big event is also a fun concert tour that has been launched, and is set to make its way through international territories through the rest of the year as well. But that’s far from all as there have been proper returns from the anime as well.

Earlier this Spring, My Hero Academia released “More,” a special new episode set after the events of the TV finale. Adapting Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga (which originally launched as a special extra in the final volume release), this epilogue episode focuses on Deku and Ochaco as the two of them reflect on how much their lives have changed in the decade since the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. You can now check it all out with Crunchyroll, but there’s still one more release on the way.

My Hero Academia Anime to Return This Summer

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia is returning for one more anime release titled “I am a hero too.” Taking place a bit after the end of the “More” epilogue special, this new anime will be a short adapting the few pages of manga that Kohei Horikoshi had included as a special extra in the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book. These extra pages not only reveal a bit more of Deku’s life as a pro hero, but focuses on an older Eri as she moves forward into the future. As for when it’s hitting, it’s coming later this Summer.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” has but international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Fans will be able to check it out early with a special premiere during Anime Expo 2026 this July, so it’s likely that it will get a worldwide release not long after. For now, catch up with everything My Hero Academia now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

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