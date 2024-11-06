Absolute Superman #1 Review: When Superpowers Become a Force To Be Reckoned With

At first, Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval’s Absolute Superman #1 doesn’t feel like a dramatic departure from what we know. The table setting of this new Krypton, while different, has a lot of familiar elements, especially for other modern interpretations of the planet. This has been a guiding force of DC’s new Absolute titles; enough of a familiarity that the character is recognizable but using that as a means to jump into all-new realms. Absolute Batman making Bruce not wealthy but also giving him a living parent are two pillars that change who this version of the character is compared to the mainline Batman, but they don’t fundamentally alter the base nature of the character. The same can be said here, as Absolute Superman remixes much of the Kryptonian elements of his origin while still positioning the title hero as a powerful figure fighting for the powerless.

Krypton in the Absolute realm is a planet where hierarchy is everything, and the sigils on everyone’s chests reflect their status in the world. The science guild with their red sun emblem rule the planet, while the laborers, with their “S” symbols, are the lowest rung on the ladder. One of the biggest twists in this realm isn’t that Superman’s parents are simply laborers on Krypton, in fact they’re both smart and capable scientists destined for greatness, but because they dared to threaten the status quo they were cast aside and thrust into the lowest class stature. This is Aaron not only rooting Superman’s personal heroic mission fully within his Kryptonian roots, but also making the destruction of the planet deeply personal for Superman’s family. Their pleas to preserve Krypton for the future are ignored because they’re seen as disruptors.

Sandoval’s take on Krypton is one of the best elements of Absolute Superman as he takes on a new hierarchy of the planet and a new look for Superman’s home planet that feels fresh. Not only are the varying outfits, robes, and suits on display have grounded sci-fi roots, but they’re also character building in major ways; even the terrain of Krypton has new threats and fun color schemes. The contrast between Krypton and Earth is stark as well. While Sandoval and color artist Ulises Arreola a gem-like hue thanks to its red sun, Earth looks dank, depressing, and sour. This is clearly thanks not only to the celestial body in the sky but how the world itself (at least the places Superman is living in) have become overrun by unchecked capitalism. It’s a clear line in the sand for the series to take, and one in line with what Siegel and Shuster were doing decades before.

The final third of Absolute Superman is where it is officially off to the races. This is not only when Aaron and Sandoval deliver the issue’s biggest action moments but where its biggest swings for the fences are revealed. Not only is there a major surprise revealed with Superman’s costume, but the antagonists that he’s facing in combat as well. It’s not super surprising to see soldiers in Peacemaker costumes acting as Judge Dredd-like enforcers, but the other familiar faces working for Lazarus that fundamentally alter the world.

Another interesting contrast piece that’s present in this section of Absolute Superman #1 are the two sides of Superman himself. The version that he presents to the public lurks in the shadows and does his best not to be seen, but when he does speak to people it is always to try and remain hidden, to not be noticed. It’s a defense mechanism, in the same way that the Clark Kent we know in the main book is a disguise, this version that tries to keep everyone at an arms length

On the flipside, when Superman is forced to engage and fight off the Lazarus Corporation goons we can see that he is still a fully capable fighter, but also one who wears his heart on his sleeve. In a key moment he laments “The workers are in danger, and it’s all my fault,” confirming that no matter the universe, Superman is pro-labor, but also showing us the compassion that Absolute Superman has in his core.

Sandoval and Arreola take Superman’s powers to a unique place, really depicting the raw power that his speed, heat vision, and more, as being explosive forces. These aren’t just superpowers that inspire awe, they elicit fear and the sheer potential seen in these panels make it clear that the world shakes when Superman moves.

Absolute Superman’s stunning visuals are the thing that make it a must-read as the visual stylings of Krypton and Superman’s actual powers are the areas where, as a reinvention, it really thrives. There are also plenty of moments of intrigue where Aaron is planting seeds for the major moments of reinvention, though some of them are deliberately obscured here. That said, Superman’s costume and powers are perhaps its biggest swings in terms of taking narrative chances, but what’s clear at its core is that this is still Superman, not something else with a new label on it.

Published By: DC Comics

On: November 5, 2024

Written By: Jason Aaron

Art By: Rafa Sandoval

Colors By: Ulises Arreola

Letters By: Becca Carey