Absolute Wonder Woman Dazzles in a Face-Off of Heroes and Gods (Review)

Absolute Wonder Woman steps out of the realm of monstrosities into the realm of Gods with issue #6, but as we all know, those worlds can be equally as lethal. In part 1 of The Lady or The Tiger, Absolute Wonder Woman jumps back to the underworld for an inevitable confrontation that provides a wealth of context for Diana and what’s led her to this point in her journey. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the book couldn’t be more stunning either.

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 picks up after the cliffhanger from the last issue, with Diana now face to face with Hades in the underworld. It’s here that you’re immediately struck by the sensational artwork and colors of Mattia De Iulis, who creates a sense of awe and grandeur on the very first page that never dissipates.

Whether it’s Diana and Hades trading verbal barbs, the revival of legends, or a tale of survival against a Basilisk, there’s a cinematic level to all of it, and it all feels truly out of this world. Becca Carey’s lettering is once again top-notch as well, taking moments small and massive in scale to another level.

Kelly Thompson is one of the best at weaving in larger-than-life moments with key character touches that give those moments real meaning, and that’s once again true here. While those other showdowns are immensely compelling, some of the issue’s biggest moments of impact are on Mount Prometheus. I won’t spoil everything that takes place here, but the resulting conversation is eye-opening in terms of Diana’s relationship with the world around her, her ongoing dynamic with the Gods, and the impact of Circe’s upbringing.

We also get key context on several important elements that have a direct impact on Wonder Woman, and as with past issues, these trips to the past feel like they add new layers to Wonder Woman’s relationships and decisions in the present. To be fair, we could also just have like six issues of Wonder Woman knocking Hades down a peg and that would be fine because Diana’s whole approach to him is perfection.

Absolute Wonder Woman continues to encapsulate the bold ideas the Absolute line promised from the outset, and yet this is also a series that feels quintessentially Wonder Woman through and through, and it isn’t likely to abandon that high bar anytime soon.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by DC

On March 26, 2025

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Mattia De Iulis

Letters by Becca Carey

What did you think of Absolute Wonder Woman #6? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!