‘Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon’ Series Announced

BOOM! Studios just revealed a delightful gift for Adventure Time fans, as Marcy and Simon are getting a brand new comic mini-series.

The new Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon series will run for 6 issues, and will be written by Olivia Olson (Marceline on Adventure Time) and drawn by Slimm Fabert (Adventure Time comic series). The new series is set to hit in January of 2019 and will take place after the show’s series finale as Marceline aims to help Simon in his quest to atone for his previous time as the Ice King.

You can check out the official description for the series and our exclusive look at the new covers below.

“After the events of the Adventure Time™ series finale, Marceline and Simon have finally reunited! Now together, Simon asks Marceline for help in making amends for his time as Ice King, which leads them, Finn, and Jake on an adventure with so many twists and turns, even our skilled heroes have a hard time keeping up!”

“Craziness and wonder aside, the best thing about Adventure Time™ is the show’s ability to make you feel,” said writer Olivia Olson. “Great storytelling can punch you in the gut with laughter, tears or ‘Woah, me too.’ Playing Marceline for the past 8 years has taught me a lot about myself. Besides the whole, demon/vampire post-apocalyptic childhood, she and I have all too much in common. Some of that will definitely come out in this series. I want to thank Cartoon Network and BOOM! Studios for the opportunity to keep these characters story going. I hope to do our queen proud and keep the spirit of Adventure Time™ alive undead.”

“Marceline’s history with the Ice King is honestly my favorite part of Adventure Time™, so I feel very lucky to get to work on a comic that explores their relationship in the present,” said artist Slimm Fabert. “Olivia’s script is excellent, and I’m very excited to see where the story goes from here.”

This will be Olson’s third time writing in the Adventure Time world, as she previously collaborated with her father Martin Olson (Hunson Abadeer) on The Adventure Time Encyclopedia, as well as co-authored Adventure Time: The Enchiridion and Marcy’s Super Secret Scrapbook. Now she gets to lead Marceline and Simon on a whole new adventure.

“There’s a lot of reasons to love the world of Adventure Time™, from the unforgettable adventures to the surprises around every corner, but it’s the characters who leave a permanent mark on every fan. And when it comes to favorites, there’s few more beloved than Marcy and Simon,” said Whitney Leopard, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “It’s an honor to have Olivia, the one and only voice of Marceline, join us to bring these new stories to life exclusively in comic book form alongside the amazing visuals created by Slimm. This series is a treat for every Adventure Time™ fan who wants to know what happened to Marcy and Simon after the epic Cartoon Network series finale!”

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #1 features a main cover by Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance), along with variant covers by Lisa Dubois (Rugrats), Sofie Drozdova (Regular Show) and Ashley Morales.

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #1 hits comic stores on January 16th.