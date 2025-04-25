Invincible: What Happens in Season 4, Based on the Comics

Prime Video’s animated series Invincible never fails to leave its audience wanting more. Every season, major moments leave Mark Grayson and his allies scrambling for answers. Unfortunately, while it makes for great television, it can be frustrating when one season ends and the countdown to the next one begins. Sure, the wait for Season 4 won’t be as long as the one between Seasons 1 and 2, but a cliffhanger is still a cliffhanger. That’s why it’s great that Invincible has source material that is always readily available and features just about all of the information that fans want to know about the show’s next outing.

It’s important to keep in mind that not every storyline in Invincible Season 4 will come straight from the comics. A tease at the end of Season 3 already confirmed a future for Damien Darkblood that isn’t anywhere in Robert Kirkman’s original story. Outside of that, though, the comics have all the answers.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Mark Grayson’s Life Is Going To Get Flipped Upside Down in Invincible Season 4

The end of Invincible Season 3 sees Mark defeat the Viltrumite Conquest, who comes to Earth looking to throw down. Atom Eve helps win the day, and after the dust settles, she and Mark look to the future with hope, ready to finally be a couple. Season 4 will see their love continue to blossom, but things go off the rails pretty quickly. Eve learns that she’s pregnant and doesn’t take the news very well. She decides not to tell Mark, which isn’t the best idea, but, as has become par for the course with him, he has a lot on his plate.

While Mark is still on Earth, his dad, Nolan Grayson, and Allen the Alien are working with the Coalition of Planets to find a way to defeat the Viltrumites. One solution they have is an improved version of the Scourge Virus. It’s already proven effective, to the point that the Viltrumites are down to the last 50 members of their species. However, Nolan doesn’t get on board immediately because the release of the virus could mean the end of him and his sons. That’s why he returns to Earth to recruit Mark to the cause, which kicks off the Viltrumite War. And Mark will come across at least one familiar face during the conflict because, despite the G.D.A.’s efforts to keep him contained, Conquest escapes and heads back into space with murder on the mind.

That’s a bad development for Mark because the stakes are higher than ever due to Nolan allowing his younger brother, Oliver, to travel with them to space. Oliver has Viltrumite DNA, of course, but he’s still green, and Nolan’s people are obsessed with keeping their bloodlines pure. That means it’s going to take everything Mark has to keep his brother safe and defeat the Viltrumites once and for all.

The Viltrumites Won’t Be the Only Threat to Earth in Invincible Season 4

If Mark could focus on one villain per season, life would be pretty simple – but it would make for boring TV. Kirkman and Co. are ready to throw multiple bad guys at Mark in Season 4. The third outing teases the return of Sequid, and they’re not going to wait long to attack. The Guardians of the Globe attempt to take care of the problem, but it proves too much for them, and they have to bring in Invincible to finish the job. Mark ends up losing his cool, though, and kills the Sequid’s host, Ron Livingston, to end the threat.

Not long after the Sequid’s attack, the Flaxans return and try to get revenge for what Omni-Man did to them early on in the story. The younger heroes have a little bit more trouble, but they eventually win the day and ensure Earth’s safety once again.

The first three seasons of Invincible are streaming on Prime Video.

Are you excited to see these moments come to life in the next season of Invincible? What are you looking forward to most in the next outing? Let us know in the comments below!