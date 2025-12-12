After 28 Years, Event Horizon Returns with New Sequel to Expand Film’s Terrifying Cosmic Lore

It’s been nearly three decades, but the underrated sci-fi horror masterpiece Event Horizon is finally getting a sequel. It’s been a banner year for IDW Publishing with its recent string of horror hits, from the relaunch of The Twilight Zone to the publication of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees’ sequel. Amid all of IDW’s new horror books was a prequel to the beloved Paul Anderson flick, Event Horizon: Dark Descent, which tells the story of the damned crew that first came face-to-face with horrors beyond comprehension.

This week, IDW Publishing revealed interesting news about its Event Horizon prequel. The publisher has sold out of all four issues of Dark Descent. And while the prequel is nearly over, fans will return to this universe sooner than expected, as IDW Publishing is fast-tracking a sequel to the original movie. In April 2026, the publisher will release Event Horizon: Inferno, written by Dark Descent writer Christian Ward and illustrated by Rob Carey. Though details were light, it was revealed that this new story is set 200 years after the original film and that there will be “more cosmic terror”.

IDW to Reveal What Happened Next After Event Horizon

If you’ve never seen Event Horizon, you are missing out on one of the most innovative horror and sci-fi films of the last several decades. Set in the not-too-distant future, the film follows a rescue crew to investigate the sudden reappearance of the Event Horizon, a powerful ship with a gravity drive capable of folding spacetime to travel great distances. However, what none of the crew knows is that where the Event Horizon has been for the last several years is a dimension that can only be described as Hell.

For years, what happened to the Event Horizon’s crew was left mostly to the imagination of viewers. That is, until IDW’s Dark Descent prequel was released. The comic follows the unsuspecting crew as they activate the gravity drive for the first time, only to end up in a realm of cosmic horrors. It’s a terrifying slow burn as their individual sins emerge and they find themselves at the mercy of Paimon, the king of this dimension. It’s a harrowing story, but one that fans have really taken to.

Beyond what Event Horizon: Dark Descent has added to the lore, we still don’t know what happened after the end of the film. We don’t know if anyone else used the gravity drive to access the evil dimension, what happened to the surviving rescue crew members or if what happened in the film’s final moments was even real or not. But Ward and Carey have a chance to expand on the movie’s lore in a big way. Ward’s already added a lot with the prequel, and it’s clear he’s got much more horrifying things in mind.

What Else is Lurking in Event Horizon’s Universe?

It’s a shame there’s not much to go on with this news aside from the general premise. The covers do show a winged figure emerging from the gravity drive. But given the tone of the franchise, it’s doubtful he’s angelic in any sense. Could this be a companion or a possible rival to Paimon? And is he just as evil and twisted as Hell’s king? Or is he worse? Ward mentioned that there would be more cosmic terror in this series, so I’d keep my eye out for this guy.

While I absolutely trust Ward after the solid effort he’s given with Dark Descent, I’m a bit wary about the story being set centuries after the original film. There was a greater sense of connection between the prequel and original film by having them set so close together. Opting for a sequel 200 years after the original film instead of shortly after is an interesting choice. Then again, that timeline may be important to what the creative team has planned for the story, so best to just wait and see how it all comes together.

Regardless, this is a great development. Event Horizon: Dark Descent is one of the best tie-in comics I’ve ever read. It’s an amazing story on its own, and the things it adds to the film make the universe richer and more terrifying. I’m extremely pumped to see what Ward and Carey have in store here. I just hope that they continue to stay true to the franchise and give us a sequel that has as much thought-provoking cosmic horror as the previous two entries.

