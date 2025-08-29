Fan Favorite Event Horizon Comic Headed to Second Printing and Getting All New Cover (Exclusive)

Event Horizon is a cult-classic cosmic horror movie by Paramount Pictures that released in 1997. The story saw a rescue crew answering a distress signal from the titular ship, only to find its inhabitants massacred and the ship itself haunted with a being that came from literal Hell. After years of clamor from a very dedicated fanbase, a prequel comic was greenlit and taken up by IDW. The story of Event Horizon: Dark Descent tells the dark truth of what happened to the crew of the Event Horizon, and shows the travel through Hell that will tear them apart and set the stage for the beloved space horror movie.

Fans definitely seem to be loving Dark Descent, as issue #1 completely sold out, and IDW has decided to do a special second printing of the issue with a brand new cover, drawn by series writer Christian Ward. Alongside this announcement, ComicBook has been given the exclusive preview of issue #2, which we will share deeper in this article. It’s definitely a rewarding time to be an Event Horizon fan.

Brand New Cover, Same Great Comic

Second Print Cover by Christian Ward – Image Courtesy of IDW

Event Horizon: Dark Descent is a five-issue miniseries that will chronicle the travel and eventual deaths of the original Event Horizon crew as they test their experimental gravity engine, ending up in the pits of Hell. Written by Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness, Two-Face) and drawn by Tristan Jones (Aliens: Defiance, Tales of the TMNT), this series takes the reader on a trip to the darkest corners of both the cosmos and the human soul itself, with each member of the crew forced to face their darkest, most evil thoughts. This is an all-star team already, and they are flexing every creative muscle they have, with Ward being the artist behind this incredible cover of the second printing, which I’m sure every fan of the series and movie will appreciate.

“If I could tell my 21 year old self on that fateful day back in 1997, after watching Event Horizon for the first time, that he’d be writing the official prequel one day, he’d have lost his damn mind!” said Ward. “And now I’m beyond thrilled with the response to our first issue, some 28 years in the making! I’m so proud of the book myself, Tristan and colorist Pip Martin are making and to see it resonate with both fellow fans and newbies is amazing. But be warned because this ride to hell has only JUST begun.”

“To say I’m blown away is an understatement,” said Jones. “It’s been amazing having the support of Christian creatively going back well before this, but colorist Pip Martin, and our editor Nic Niño in particular have all really thrown everything into this book, and as someone who’s been away from comics for a pretty long time that sort of support on a book like this is tremendous in itself, but when you see the way both ardent fans of this cult classic and newcomers alike have responded to this it goes so far beyond that.

We’ve strived to make the best book we can and I’m stoked people are responding to that the way we’d hoped, and given this is just the first issue, I genuinely cannot wait to see how all those people that’ve got us to this point (and hopefully beyond now that we’re going back to print!) respond to the horrors we’re about to unleash on them and the crew of this ship!”

The pre-order window for the second printing ends on September 8th, and it will be sold in stores on October 15th.

A Descent Into Madness and Murder

The second issue takes place right where the original stopped. The ship’s navigator Devlin had just gotten into a struggle with the communications officer Nia when she saw the notice for his arrest. The ship activated its faster-than-light engine, and disappeared into Hell. Nia hit her head as they jumped, and died. The preview begins with Devlin dragging Nia’s body through the halls as he remembers his dad’s words about ducking and diving to avoid punches. He recalled his troubled past, from how he thought his dad taught him how to fight as an excuse to beat him to his early troubles with the law, and how he’s lived his life guided by the idea of avoiding pain.

Image Courtesy of IDW

Image Courtesy of IDW

Image Courtesy of IDW

Image Courtesy of IDW

Image Courtesy of IDW

Image Courtesy of IDW

Right before this mission, Devlin was driving his car. He checked his phone, where he saw a text that the mission was approved, but because he was distracted he hit a young boy on a bike, instantly killing him. Instead of telling anyone, he fled the scene, hoping the ship would take him someplace far, far away before he got caught. Now, after spending his whole life avoiding pain, he’s found himself in Hell, and all he can think is how he might as well wait here to see his dad when he shows up.

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #2 promises to be just as insane and esoteric as the movie, and give us just as much of a look into the dark side of these people’s souls. If this preview and the incredible new cover are anything to go by, then the rest of this series will be well worth it for any fans of the movie.

The pre-order window Event Horizon: Dark Descent #2 closes on September 1st, and will hit store shelves on October 8th.