Marvel Reveals Stunning Lady Loki Cover By Artgerm

Lady Loki stuns in a new variant cover for the God of Mischief's new Marvel Comics series. Loki is a complex character, perfectly moving between villain and hero depending on the situation. We've seen Loki as an antagonist to his brother Thor, a childlike schemer, and even as Avenger Prime, the man behind the multiversal team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But now fans can get an up-close look at the Lady Loki iteration of the character, illustrated by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, for the upcoming four-issue miniseries by writer Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael, Arkham City) and artist Germán Peralta (Black Panther, Maestro).

The Artgerm variant is set to grace the cover of Loki #1 in June. Marvel is offering it to buyers as both a regular variant cover and a virgin variant cover. Artgerm has made a career out of depicting Marvel heroes and villains in his signature character portraits, and Lady Loki is just the most recent addition to this collection. Lady Loki was famously a member of The Cabal, a dark mirror to the Illuminati, during the Dark Reign era of Marvel Comics. The Cabal's membership consisted of Lady Loki, Norman Osborn, The Hood, White Queen, Namor, and Doctor Doom. Of course, Sophia Di Martino plays a version of Lady Loki, named Sylvie, on the Loki Disney+ series.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Loki Creative Team Teases New Marvel Series

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters shared. "I can't wait for all to see the beauty German's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger – and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) – quite a smidge of mischief."

"Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist," Peralta said. "I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki's expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw Loki is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It's going to be a road full of challenges, but I'm sure it's going to be a great journey."

New Update on Season 2 of Loki

The first season of Loki came to an end in July of 2021, and the finale teased a second season, making it the first and only Marvel show to get a follow-up from Disney+ so far. The second season is expected to debut sometime this year, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as the lovable God of Mischief as well as Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) in addition to some franchise newcomers like recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. Despite wrapping production back in October, fans have yet to see a full trailer or get a release date. However, Wilson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and teased a possible Loki Season 2 release window.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September." The actor also teased that the new season is going to "get very wild."

Written by Dan Watters with art by Germán Peralta, Loki #1 goes on sale June 7th.