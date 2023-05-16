Loki Season 2 Trailer Doesn't Include Jonathan Majors

Surprising few, Jonathan Majors is missing from a trailer for the second season of Loki. Played in front of advertisers and members of the media at Disney's upfronts presentation Tuesday afternoon, none of Majors' characters from Kang to Victor Timely appeared in the teaser. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star is currently involved in a criminal trial after an alleged domestic assault earlier this year.

On top of no trailer presence, Kevin Feige also skipped Majors' name as one of the actors included on the call sheet.

Loki Season 2 trailer with nary a mention of Jonathan Majors, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige didn’t even mention he was in the show pic.twitter.com/AwU54Xxyhq — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) May 16, 2023

According to a release from the New York Police Department, Majors was involved in a domestic incident on March 25th in which a victim was left with injuries to their head and neck.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," a statement from the NYPD announced. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. The actor made his first court appearance earlier this month and is expected back in court on June 13th.

The second season of Loki will debut on Disney+ beginning October 6th while the first season can be streamed on the service now. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

