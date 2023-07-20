American Psycho Getting Comic Book Sequel

Sumerian Comics today announced that they plan to launch a comic book series following up after the events of American Psycho, the 2000 cult classic horror/satire movie from filmmaker Mary Harron. The movie, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, centered on Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who hid his dark side from the world, but privately reveled in fantasies about sex and murder. The movie is open-ended, leaving audiences wondering how much of the violence seen onscreen actually happened, and how much was a fantasy by Patrick Bateman.

In 2002, a sequel was made, without the involvement of Harron or original star Christian Bale. It centered on a criminology student (played by Mila Kunis) who becomes obsessed with Bateman, confirming that he was actually a murderer, and also that he had been caught, his crimes documented. The movie was originally not planned to be a sequel to American Psycho at all, but the studio shoehorned the connections in, resulting in a final product that frustrated its original creators, the American Psycho filmmakers, and most audiences.

The comic will presumably ignore the events of American Psycho 2, with the press release calling it a "proper sequel."

Here's how Sumerian describes the project:

Sumerian Comics expands its lineup of popular licensed titles with a proper sequel to the 2000 horror classic, American Psycho. The four issue comic book series tells a dual storyline thriller which will show a different perspective of Bateman's killing spree with a sure to be fan-favorite twist, while the second storyline dives deep into a modern day arc that will have surprising connections to the past. With a story crafted by Michael Calero (Quested), art by Piotr Kowalski (The Witcher, Bloodborne, Sex) and color by Brad Simpson (Kong of Skull Island, Stray Dogs, Blade Runner Origins) this all-star creative team created a book for the fans.

No Introduction Necessary. See Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. Witness the greatest hits of Patrick's murderous rampage while exploring new revelations in the world of American Psycho, in this story that'll make fans see Patrick's bloody story through a whole new lens.

This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.

American Psycho #1 will be released in comic book stores and online October 11th, 2023.