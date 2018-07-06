10 Comics to Read After Seeing ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp is out, fans are bound to be looking for an extra dose of this great heroic duo and the many new characters introduced. The first Ant-Man delivered one of the most fun films in all of Marvel Studios’ decade-long history, and this sequel doesn’t let down those expectations. It also provides some much needed uplift following the tragic events of Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, it’s only two hours long — or four, if you go twice like most of us.

That’s where the long history of Marvel Comics provides a laundry list of opportunities to become better acquainted with these heroes and villains. From their first appearances to their best modern series, there are a lot of stories that will unlock new secrets of Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Ghost, Goliath, and more. So if you’re looking to keep the good times rolling, then read ahead to find some new comics worth discovering.

FF

FF (vol. 2) #1-16

Written by Matt Fraction and Lee Allred

Art by Michael Allred

As funny as it may sound, the best Scott Lang comic ever actually falls under the banner of the Fantastic Four. When the original family disappears on an (accidentally) extended vacation, Scott is chosen to lead a new quartet and take care of the students of the Future Foundation. This series shows just how much heart Scott Lang has and why he’s one of Marvel’s great heroes, no matter what poor decisions he made in the past.

Unstoppable!

Unstoppable Wasp (vol. 1) #1-8

Written by Jeremy Whitley

Art by Elsa Charretier and others

There’s no direct analog for the Hope of the movies as she merges the youth and history of Hope van Dyne and personality of Janet van Dyne in the comics. For fans looking for more solo adventures of The Wasp, this is the best modern series available. It channels a lot of energy through the young Nadia who is equal parts brilliant and courageous. The short run was a critical hit for all-ages audiences, giving everyone a Wasp adventure to enjoy.

The Price of a Heart!

Marvel Comics Premiere (vol. 1) #47-48

Written by David Michelinie

Art by John Byrne and Bob Layton

Scott Lang’s origin has stood the test of time and still makes an exciting read today. It has many of the great ingredients from the original Ant-Man, including a stolen suit, young daughter, and industrialist villain. Fans looking for a way to find out who Lang is in the comics can actually start at the very beginning with no concern about it being dated or radically different from what they expect.

… ‘Til Death Do Us Part!

Avengers (vol. 1) #60

Written by Roy Thomas

Art by John Buscema

With Janet and Hank being reunited in the new movie, it’s worth looking back on the early days of their marriage in comics. After years of will they, won’t they antics in both Tales to Astonish and Avengers, Hank finally worked up the courage to pop the question in his new identity as Yellowjacket. Their wedding day is far from perfect, but it’s certainly entertaining.

Ultron Unlimited

Avengers (vol. 3) #19-22

Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by George Perez and Al Vey

Anyone really interested in learning more about Hank Pym ought to check out this story about his greatest mistake. It is hands down the best Ultron comic ever printed, providing some background for what audiences missed out on when Marvel Studios dropped the Pym connections in Avengers: Age of Ultron. No matter how badly Hank screws up, “Ultron Unlimited” shows how far he’s willing to go to rectify his mistakes.

Among Us Walks a Goliath

Avengers (vol. 1) #28

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Don Heck and Frankie Ray

One more Hank Pym story for this list features another of his post-Ant-Man alternate identities: Goliath. Ant-Man and the Wasp showcases the ability of Pym Particles to grow their user as developed by Project Goliath. Hank Pym’s return to the Avengers in this issue was the first time that name was used at Marvel Comics. While not quite as popular as Giant-Man, Goliath has stuck around in various forms across the years.

Black Goliath

Black Goliath (vol. 1) #1-5

Written by Tony Isabella

Art by George Tuska and Vince Colletta

Bill Foster was the third hero to use the Goliath name, after Hawkeye took it for a brief spin. He is also the hero to hold onto the mantle for the longest period of time. This early miniseries helped to add some diversity to the lineup of Marvel Comics and create a regular supporting hero for various teams and titles. We hope to see Laurence Fishburne’s version of Bill Foster eventually wear this mantle on film as well.

Ghost in the Machine!

Iron Man (vol. 1) #219-221

Written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton

Art by Bob Layton and Mark Bright

The Ghost began his career as an Iron Man villain before moving onto other titles and, eventually, the anti-heroic team called The Thunderbolts. His combination of phasing and invisibility made him a killer corporate saboteur, and delivers one of the best Iron Man adventures from this era. Anyone who digs the newest villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp is bound to like this story of espionage in which Iron Man confronts both The Ghost and Spymaster.

The Best Defense

The Invincible Iron Man (vol. 3) #73-78

Written by John Jackson Miller

Art by Jorge Lucas

While his comics counterpart doesn’t possess one-tenth of Walton Goggins’ charisma, this introduction of the new Ant-Man foe Sonny Burch was still a great story. Just like in the film, it shows how superpowered technology can go horribly awry when it falls into the wrong hands. Whether he’s fighting Iron Man or Ant-Man, Burch is bound and determined to be a nuisance.

Betrayed by the Ants!

Tales to Astonish (vol. 1) #38

Written by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber

Art by Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers

This one is a very minor spoiler, so read no further if you want to maintain the surprise of cameos. Egghead was one of Ant-Man’s earliest villains in the comics and a thorn in the side of The Avengers for several years. His real name is Elihas Starr, a small role in this film played by Michael Cerveris. It’s not clear if Egghead will return in the future, but this first appearance might jump in value very soon.