‘Archie 1941’ Miniseries To Send Riverdale To War

Archie Andrews and the gang have seen it all since the characters made their comics debut in 1941, and this fall they’re going back to their roots in a five-issue mini-series set in Riverdale during World War II – ARCHIE 1941.

Written by comics legend Mark Waid (ARCHIE, Captain America) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Insufferable, Irredeemable) with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick (ARCHIE) and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), ARCHIE 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie Mantle.

“Deep-diving into the characters and their parents from a whole new perspective, Brian Augustyn and I have been able to find a new, rich vein of stories to be told as America edges into World War II and what it’ll mean to the kids,” Waid said. “It’s been an exciting project made only more thrilling by the chance to be able to work alongside my longtime co-conspirator on Irredeemable and Insufferable, Peter Krause!”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7450]Lending his signature style to the iconic Archie Comics characters, Krause has added a realistic touch to the teens fans have loved for generations. “How would Archie and the gang look in 1941? That is my responsibility, and my honor,” he added. “I’ve had great fun going through reprints of Sears catalogs and diving into online photo troves. Along with great colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick and wonderful lettering by Jack Morelli, we’ve done our darnedest to make it all look good.”

The mini-series will allow fans a chance to see the real-world consequences and drama of the war through the eyes of some familiar faces, but with the humor, heart, milkshakes, and dates that come with any Riverdale tale.

Augustyn said, “Seeing these always lovable characters through the lens of time in a historical era of turmoil and tragedy places the Riverdale folk in different costume, but essentially the same people we’ve always known.”

ARCHIE 1941 #1 hits comic shops and digital platforms September 12, 2018 and features variant covers by Sanya Anwar, Francesco Francavilla, Dave Johnson, and Aaron Lopresti.

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 (of 5)

THE HISTORIC, GROUND-BREAKING MINI-SERIES STARTS HERE! Archie has been around for over 75 years and has been through many significant moments in time, but never before have we seen the characters take on real-world events as they unfold. WWII is looming and Archie and many young men from Riverdale are close to enlistment age. If you’re a Riverdale teen, how would you cope with a looming world-changing event? Join the writing team of MARK WAID and BRIAN AUGUSTYN along with artist PETER KRAUSE for the all-new mini-series that is sure to have everyone talking!

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Francesco Francavilla, Dave Johnson, Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 9/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.