‘Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path’ Returns To Pandora With A Fantastic New Variant

Fans are returning to the world of Avatar in Dark Horse’s Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path, and we’ve got y our first look at the first issue’s slick new variant cover.

As you can see in the cover below, the highly regarded warrior of the Omaticaya clan is center stage in the variant from artist Shea Standefer. It gives us a closeup at the fan favorite, revealing an immense amount of detail in his armor, hair, and skin, as well as keeping the piercing green eyes that are set on some poor person who is about to get thrown across the room.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new cover in the image below.

Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path will tell a side story in the Avatar universe, one that was hinted at in the film but never fully explored. Now fans will get a chance to dive even further into Tsu’tey’s life and path throughout the film. Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path is adapted by Sherri L. Smith (Lucy the Giant, Flygirl) and features pencils by Jan Duursema (Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, Wolverine: Knight of Terra), inks by Dan Parsons (Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, Game of Thrones), colors by Wes Dzioba (Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, Mystery Science Theater 3000), and covers by Doug Wheatley (Star Wars: Dark Times).

You can check out the official description to the new series below.

“Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path follows the story of a proud Na’vi warrior whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of Jake Sully of the Sky People. What unfolds is a sweeping tale of sacrifice and heroism set during the original Avatar film revealing events only hinted at in the 2009 blockbuster!”

Dark Horse has explored several worlds in the James Cameron canon, including The Terminator and Aliens franchises. Now it is ready to return to Pandora for a new six-issue miniseries, and you’re not going to want to miss the ride.

Cameron is also hard at work on Avatar 2 and beyond, and does admit the pressure is high to deliver since the first film was such a goliath at theaters.

“Obviously, expectations are going to be very high on these films, especially on Avatar 2, to make sure it wasn’t just some big fluke the first time,” Cameron told EW. “So we’ve got to deliver. I’ve created a nice rod for my own back, so they say.”

Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path #1 hits comic stores on January 16th, 2019.