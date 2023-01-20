Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup

The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.

Captain Marvel will step up to lead the Avengers, where she will be joined by Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. Every hero plays a vital role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's not much of a shock to see they are chosen to make up the roster. Instead of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson's Captain Americais on the Avengers; Scarlet Witch and Iron Man's solo series both kicked off a few months ago, and Black Panther is getting a new creative team from Eve. L. Ewing and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen, which ComicBook.com exclusively revealed this week. As for Avengers, Stuart Immonen will make a return to Marvel Comics for the title, providing the ongoing series with amazing covers.

Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."

You can find Stuart Immonen's cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)