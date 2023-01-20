Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Captain Marvel will step up to lead the Avengers, where she will be joined by Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. Every hero plays a vital role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's not much of a shock to see they are chosen to make up the roster. Instead of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson's Captain Americais on the Avengers; Scarlet Witch and Iron Man's solo series both kicked off a few months ago, and Black Panther is getting a new creative team from Eve. L. Ewing and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen, which ComicBook.com exclusively revealed this week. As for Avengers, Stuart Immonen will make a return to Marvel Comics for the title, providing the ongoing series with amazing covers.
Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series
"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."
You can find Stuart Immonen's cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.
- AVENGERS #1
- Written by JED MACKAY
- Art by C.F. VILLA
- Cover by STUART IMMONEN
- On Sale 5/17
- Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay's overarching AVENGERS plan in last month's year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS. Readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable "MISSING MOMENT," an ambitious quest that put him in direct conflict with the Twilight Court, a group of strange super heroes led by the mysterious Myrddin. Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Enter the AVENGERS! Will they be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the truth behind these earth-shattering threats? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?
- In addition to awe-inspiring new villains and never-before-seen architects of the cosmos, the upcoming saga will weave together insurmountable stakes and drama as the Avengers' new missions take a heavy toll on the team's trust in each other. The Tribulation Events will challenge the Avengers in bold ways and force them to prove, without a doubt, that they're the most powerful force in the Marvel Universe. It all kicks off with a bang in May's AVENGERS #1 when the Avengers confront Terminus and prepare for the first of the Tribulation Events: THE FALL OF THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY!