The Avengers Make One Last Stand to Save the Multiverse in Avengers Assemble Omega (Exclusive)

The fate of the multiverse hangs in the balance in the finale of Avengers Assemble. The multi-part crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever is writer Jason Aaron's swansong as shepherd of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, Aaron is going out with a multiversal bang, as Avengers from various universes as well as the past assemble to take on Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil in the comics version of Avengers: Endgame. Along the way, readers have also discovered the secret identity of Avenger Prime, and met several variants of their favorite Marvel heroes. Now, the final battle is set to take place in Avengers Assemble Omega #1, and ComicBook.com has your exclusive preview.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Avengers Assemble Omega #1 by Jason Aaron, Aaron Kuder, Dexter Vines, Ivan Fiorelli, Javier Garron, Jim Towe, Alex Sinclair, and VC's Cory Petit. We jump straight to the God Quarry, where Avenger Prime – a repentant Loki from an alternate world – gathered an army of Avengers from across the multiverse to stop Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Mephisto managed to absorb his many variants and grew to an enormous size, allowing him to tear apart the God Quarry to let its destructive energies run wild.

As heroes and villains alike run to save their lives from the flood of entropy, Captain America runs towards it, barking out orders. Iron Man suggests they retreat and have Avengers Mountain teleport everyone to safety, but the Odin from the prehistoric Avengers wisely points out how there's nowhere safe to run to. No matter where they go, the flood will drown everything out. Finally, Mephisto is left to get a lecture from Doom Supreme.

Jason Aaron Talks the End of His Avengers Run

"It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Jason Aaron told Comic Book Resources. "We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since Issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I've been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up."

You can find an exclusive preview of Avengers Assemble Omega #1. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 19th.