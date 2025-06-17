A Major Part of Marvel’s Secret Wars Returns Before the MCU Movie

Marvel is bringing back one of the key aspects of Secret Wars ahead of the theatrical Avengers: Secret Wars. Not much is known about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, though leaked concept art that’s since been debunked claims our heroes will find themselves on a patchwork Earth filled with variants from other universes. There have been two versions of Secret Wars in the comics — the original event series from the 1980s and the 2015 version by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic that served as a soft reboot of the Marvel Universe. Now, the planet that served as the playground for Secret Wars is getting its own comic.

Battleworld is a five-issue limited series by writer Christos Gage (Superior Spider-Man) and artist Marcus To (X-Force). In the tradition of 2015’s Secret Wars and the original classic Secret Wars, Battleworld will see shattered fragments of infinite worlds unite to form a single planet that will play host to an epic conflict. The players will be handpicked from across space and time, including some fan-favorite universes from the multiverse. Characters readers can look forward to include the original Starbrand, Days of Future Past’s Storm, Kushala the Spirit Rider, and Maestro, alongside exciting new versions of Wasp, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and more.

“I was a rabid consumer of the original Secret Wars when it came out in 1984, so a chance to revisit the Battleworld ‘destroy your enemies’ concept was irresistible. Then they offer me Hank Pym, one of my favorite Marvel characters to write, and the amazing Marcus To on art?!” Gage recalled.

He then elaborated on how he chose the cast of Battleworld. “When Wil suggested that the fragments of Battleworld could come from different timelines, I jumped at that, because Marvel has so many awesome ones, from Days of Future Past to 2099,” he said. “Using Hank gave me the idea to build a team of characters with mistakes to atone for or tragedies to overcome, so we added a very young Spider-Man whose guilt over Uncle Ben is as raw as his inexperience; a newly sober Carol Danvers; King Thor, who rules over a dead future Earth; a fugitive Luke Cage, Hero for Hire; Bucky Barnes, fresh from the front lines of WWII; and more. But then, when I thought I was already in nerd heaven, they let me have Star Brand. The ORIGINAL Star Brand, Ken Connell! I still have the entire run of his New Universe comic that I bought personally between 1986 and 1989, so yeah, we’re gonna go a little nuts with this one. I haven’t even mentioned our Big Bad, Korvac, and Hank Pym’s first encounter with Arcade since he kidnapped a bunch of Hank’s Avengers Academy students…”

“When Wil approached me about being the artist for Battleworld with Christos Gage, I jumped at the opportunity,” To added. “As a comic fan growing up, my favorite stories were books like Avengers Forever, Onslaught, Heroes Reborn and others. I was always excited to see all these different heroes and villains share the stage with each other, and I couldn’t wait to draw all these heroes and villains that I have loved reading.”

“SLAY YOUR ENEMIES, PROVE YOUR WORTH AND ALL YOU DESIRE SHALL BE YOURS IN THE WORLD TO COME!”

The Battleworld from Secret Wars returns! Heroes from across the Multiverse are thrown together on a patchwork world to engage in their own Secret Wars for the survival of their timelines! Who or what has created this Battleworld, and for what nefarious purpose? Enter Maestro. Is he friend, or foe?

