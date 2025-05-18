Top 8 Marvel Comics Moments We Want to See in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the road to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, leaving fans not only with high expectations but plenty to work with when it comes to trying to guess what will happen. Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom has fueled speculation since he stepped onto the stage at Comic-Con in 2024, with fans trying to determine if and how Tony Stark and Iron Man will connect to the MCU’s Victor Von Doom. But while that’s the big question for fans, there are simpler moments and memorable acts from the comic books that fans are wondering about and hoping will make the jump from the page to the big screen.

Secret Wars set the standard for event comics when it was released in May 1984, setting records with sales and leaving a lasting effect on the Marvel Universe that would play out when the heroes returned to their regular titles. Along with DC Comics’ Crisis on Infinite Earths, Marvel’s Secret Wars established the event comic that would dominate for years to come. So, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars ramping up production and bringing some itereation of the story to movie screens, we wanted to look at some of the more memorable moments from the original Secret Wars and Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 event of the same name that we want to see come to life in the MCU. We also looked outside of Secret Wars to bring in any special comic moments fans have waited for since the X-Men and Fantastic Four returned to the main timeline.

Keep reading to see which moments we hope to see in Doomsday and Secret Wars when they land in theaters.

8) Doom Rips Thanos’ Skeleton From His Body

An obvious moment that many people singled out as soon as Secret Wars was announced, even before Downey was confirmed to play Doctor Doom, fans were hopeful to see this moment play out. At the time, it would’ve put Kang in the Doctor Doom position, and he would show his powers by effortlessly killing Infinity War villain Thanos. But with Doom firmly in the villain role in both upcoming films, getting this moment with a Thanos variant has to happen. It’s a stunning moment that shows the power of Doom and certainly sets a particular tone and even though the Mad Titan has been defeated thanks to Avengers: Endgame, tearing out a version of Thanos’ skeleton would certainly raise the stakes for audiences.

7) Hulk Lifting Mountain

The original Secret Wars has the villains, led by Doctor Doom, drop an entire mountain on top of the assembled heroes and their Battleworld base. It seems like a quick way for the villains to wrap up the war, but they forgot about the Hulk. Not only is it an incredible feat that begs for a big-screen adaptation, but it is also a Hulk moment that has yet to take form in the movies. If we get to see Mark Ruffalo shed the Smart Hulk persona and bring back the Savage Hulk, this needs to be present in the film. It’s an epic display of power (and it would look really cool on the big screen.)

6) Doom Victorious

A victorious Doom could mean many things. In 2015’s Secret Wars, he created an apocalyptic cult full of Black Swans to tackle the incursions and the Beyonders. His eventual victory over the threat and his theft of the Beyonders’ powers led to Battleworld and set the stakes for the event from that point forward.

It could also represent Doom’s successes in the original Secret Wars crossover. Not only does he immediately show his leadership over the other villains selected for the battle, but he also cements that support with an attack on the hero’s base. Read above to see how that played out.

5) A Failed Snap

In 2015’s Secret Wars, the final showdown between Doom and Reed Richards includes a moment that could be a nod to the Infinity Gauntlet and the struggle with Thanos. After Richards and other heroes determine that the Molecule Man is the true power holder, they go to speak with him before Doom interrupts. Still believing he is a god, Doom talks to Richards before snapping his finger and trying to eliminate his rival. But this fails, as the Molecule Man has pulled the powers to even the playing field for Richards and Doom. We want this moment because it’s great mirror to Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Endgame, leaving him on the losing end this time around.

4) Bored With Power

This entry is more of a recurring theme with Doctor Doom, but his post-Secret Wars life features a moment we hope pops up in the post-script. Having Doom find being a god beneath him perfectly fits with the character, mirroring his past successes in taking over the world and eventually boring him and leading to his downfall.

Doom has a similar reaction to being named ruler of the world in Emperor Doom, enacting all sorts of positive changes to the world order despite taking over by force using the Purple Man’s powers of suggestion. By the end, he lets the Avengers defeat him and returns to Latveria to plot.

3) Black Panther With Gauntlet

A short moment that should happen is Black Panther battling Doctor Doom using the Infinity Gauntlet. God Emperor Doom is under attack at this point in the story, and T’Challa is acting as a diversion for Reed Richards to free the Molecule Man. It’s a visual delight and one of those moments that should resonate more with theatergoers, given how Downey bowed out at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

2) Fastball Hulk Special

In 2015’s Secret Wars, the final incursion takes place in the opening issue of the event. Here, the main 616 timeline is invaded by the Ultimate Universe, sparking mayhem between the opposing sides and officially marking an end to the Ultimate line. While the Ultimate side has invaded with a slew of flying Helicarriers, they also forgot about the Hulk.

Seeing how we’re getting X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, including Colossus and Wolverine in some form, we need to see the Hulk being turned into a missile that’s launched into the Triskelion before changing him to the more savage Hulk. The only thing that would be better is Wolverine performing the fastball special instead of Colossus. Let Wolverine throw your Hulk, Marvel!

1) Maybe the Black Costume?

This is highly doubtful to happen given the difficulty in confirming Spider-Man’s whereabouts in both movies. Brand New Day is set to release before Secret Wars, so we will be watching the reactions. At this point, the notion of a symbiote wasn’t established in comics, so Spidey was literally just given a new black costume to take the place of his torn and tattered version. Would it be too much to attempt to fit into the film version? We certainly hope not because seeing it on screen would be cool.

