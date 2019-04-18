Preview: Luck is the Best Weapon in ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ #2

You might think having bad luck is…well, bad, but Charlene “Chuck” Manchester has made quite the career out of it. Chuck utilizes her bad luck in some interesting ways, letting others benefit from it. As you can see in our new preview of Bad Luck Chuck #2 from Dark Horse Comics, business is booming at the moment, including a new gig at a business office that suffers from a sexist manager who happens to be in charge of hiring people. You can see how that just won’t do, but luckily Chuck is on the case.

As you might imagine, not everyone is thrilled about Chuck’s new enterprise, and it seems she will soon have a few angry people at her door. The good news is she isn’t alone, but she’s still going to need luck, good or bad, on her side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bad Luck Chuck #2 is written by Lela Gwenn and drawn by Matthew Dow Smith with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick, and you can check out the official description below.

“A broken mirror gets you seven years of bad luck. Salt was thought to have the same preservative effect on friendship as it had on food, so spilling it was a bad omen. We all know a black cat crossing your path is bad luck, but did you know an upside-down horseshoe represents good fortune spilling out on the ground?

Charlene ”Chuck” Manchester hires out her bad luck, providing disaster where someone else can profit. While her enemies rally to take her down, Chuck sees a way out with her new heiress sidekick.

But sometimes her own bad luck is not enough, and Chuck needs to really tempt fate to pay the rent . . .”

Bad Luck Chuck #2 hits comic stores on April 24th, and you can head here to find a local shop near you! Hit the next slide to check out the new preview.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Knock Knock

A Common Enemy

Never Called

Swing And A Miss

Ten Plus Three