10 Solo DC Heroes Who Can Beat Teams (Who Aren’t the Trinity)

DC Comics has created the most powerful heroes in comics and the perfect example of that is the Trinity. The Trinity consists of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the three most powerful and skilled heroes in the history of comics. These three heroes can defeat basically everything in their way, including entire teams. They are the pinnacle of their superhero universe, but they aren’t the only heroes whose amazing powers and skills allow them to beat teams of foes. They’re just the tip of a very formidable iceberg of heroes who are the most potent combatants imaginable. They may not be as well-known as the Trinity, but they are definitely dangerous in a fight.

These heroes have power levels and skills that allow them to run through numerous foes all by themselves. They are the best of best, their abilities and skills allowing them to do the same work that entire teams do. These ten DC heroes aren’t in the Trinity, but they can take down teams of opponents like it ain’t a thang.

10) Raven

The Teen Titans have had some amazing members, and some of them are among the most formidable heroes around. The top of the power pyramid of the Titans is easily Raven. The daughter of Trigon is a god in waiting, with amazing magical skill. Raven has defeated the Teen Titans by herself several times after losing control of her powers (yeah, she still has the “powerful woman who can’t control her emotions” syndrome), and is the most feared member of her team. When unleashed, Raven is one of the most powerful people in the universe, and she can take down anyone, especially teams of foes.

9) Power Girl

Power Girl is a multiversal version of Supergirl, and one of the most powerful heroes out there. The Earth-Two Kryptonian doesn’t always seem as powerful as Superman and Supergirl, but she’s one of the fiercest fighters on the planet, and her powers are extremely potent. PG may not be as powerful as some of the other Kryptonians, but she’s fast, strong, and durable enough to take on all comers. Power Girl always lives up to her name in battle, and can cream numerous opponents at once easily.

8) Alan Scott

Alan Scott is the original Green Lantern, and a founding member of the Justice Society. Unlike modern Green Lanterns, who use Oan created rings that tap into the emotional electromagnetic spectrum, Alan is empowered by the Starheart, a magical construct created by the Oans as they tried to find a power source to empower an intergalactic police force. Alan is often considered “the Superman of the Justice Society”. Scott has decades of experience with his powers, and is an expert at taking out enemies. Alan is a one man army, wielding his green flame to burn away the evil of the world and it doesn’t matter how many foes stand against him — they all fall down.

7) Mary Marvel

Mary Marvel is a low key powerhouse, but she’s a powerhouse nonetheless. She has all of the powers that the Wizard Shazam gives his champions, so super strength, invulnerability, speed, access to the wisdom of Solomon, and lightning powers, but at a lower level than her brother Billy. She’s known for being the nicest, sweetest person out there, but in battle, she’s going to ruin her enemies’ day. Her own sweet nature does hold her back at times, but when her back’s against wall, Mary comes out swinging with power on another level and can take down as many enemies as she can see.

6) Shazam/The Captain

Many fans forget this, but the former Captain Marvel used to be more popular than Superman. Legal trouble with Marvel has wreaked havoc on the character’s name, with it being changed to Shazam and eventually the Captain, but one thing that hasn’t changed is his power level. The Captain is on Superman’s level as far as power goes, and has battled against teams of foes like the Monster Society of Evil for decades. He’s a master combatant and there are few teams out there that don’t include a Kryptonian that can take him down. He’s one of DC’s most underrated powerhouses, and can beat teams with ease.

5) Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate was DC’s first magical hero, and has changed a lot over the years. The Helmet of Fate is powered by the Lord of Order Nabu, and the Tower of Fate is full of magical tomes that have allowed the various Fates access to some of the most powerful magic in the universe. The current Fate, Khalid Nassour, hasn’t been Fate for very long, but he was trained by the original Fate Kent Nelson. While he’s still learning, his magical skill and power level give him more than enough power to take down whole teams of foes.

4) Aquaman

Aquaman used to have a certain reputation of uselessness, mostly because of SuperFriends. However, since writer Peter David took over writing the King of Atlantis in the ’90s, the hero is finally getting his respect. He’s monumentally strong and durable, and is one of the most well-trained fighters in the Justice League. Arthur can take down teams underwater, where he has every advantage, but he’s also more than powerful enough to do so on the land. This is someone who has lifted a continental plate before and can survive at the bottom of the ocean. Teams don’t have a chance against him when he’s cooking.

3) Supergirl

Supergirl is the cousin of Superman and one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. She has all of the powers of her cousin, and there have been numerous times where it was established that she could be more powerful than the Big Blue Boy Scout as she got older. Kara Zor-El is an example of a hero that a lot of people underestimate. However, this is a grave mistake, as many enemies have learned. She’s extremely formidable, and has thrashed teams many times over the long years of her existence. She’s a titan and any bad guy who thinks that there’s safety in numbers against her has learned otherwise.

2) The Flash

The Flash has long been one of the most powerful heroes in comics. It’s a mantle with a long history, stretching back to the Golden Age with Jay Garrick. Barry Allen and Wally West are the most well-known Flashes and both of them take down teams constantly. The Rogues, a group of gimmick villains from Central and Keystone City, try their best to use numbers to beat the Flash and lose more often than not. The Flash’s extreme speed means that he can take out numerous enemies before anyone but him knows what’s happening. Wally West is especially powerful, his mastery of the Speed Force making him basically unbeatable.

1) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is DC”s most underrated hero. He basically has every great power you can have: super strength, invulnerability, super speed, super senses, flight, telepathy, Martian vision, shapechanging, invisibility, and intangibility. He’s mastered his powesr and is one of the most formidable combatants out there. J’onn J’onnz’s powers are only the beginning, as he’s been working in the shadows for decades and has more skill and experience than most people realize. He’s in the Superman power level, and can wreck teams as easily as most people breath.

