Bart Sears Offering A Second Volume Of His Collected ‘Wizard Magazine’ Tutorials

Bart Sears and Ominous Press have launched a Kickstarter campaign in support of preorders for Bart Sears’s Drawing Powerful Heroes 2: Brutes and Babes, a collection of his Wizard magazine how-to-draw tutorials.

The first such volume was offered in April of 2017 and generated more than $70,000 from 885 backers. With 27 days to go on a 30-day campaign, the second volume has raised just over $9,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second volume is expected to deliver in July.

“I was blown away by the response from the first volume of Drawing Powerful Heroes, so I knew we had to continue the series,” said Bart Sears in a statement. “I consider myself first and foremost a teacher. The Drawing Powerful Heroes series allows me to pass on the knowledge and techniques I’ve gained over my career. I’m proud to have helped artists learn their craft in the pages of Wizard Magazine, and I’m even happier to continue the process now.”

Sears was one of the most prominent artists of the 1990s, bringing top-selling titles like Turok, Justice League International, X-O Manowar, and Legends of the Dark Knight to life. Along the way, Sears used his celebrity to launch his “Brutes and Babes” column in the then-industry-standard Wizard magazine, and was a dominant voice in teaching an entire generation to draw with dozens of drawing and storytelling tutorials that provided an expansive education in comic art and illustration.

Drawing Powerful Heroes Volume 2 is an oversized, 144-page hardcover that collects 10 of Sears’s drawing lessons, all of them revised and updated. Topics include breaking down a page, finishing styles, basic drawing, how to break into comics, and much more. Just as with Volume 1, all of the content has been re-designed for a more reader-friendly and visually-appealing experience and restructured for the book format, as opposed to fitting into Wizard’s style constraints.

Sears has also written and drawn five completely new lessons just for this hardcover edition. All of the lessons are packed with practical advice, insights, tips, and rules of illustration and narrative art.

“Ominous Press is so happy to be publishing Drawing Powerful Heroes Volume 2, and sharing Bart’s invaluable experience with artists everywhere. We absolutely believe the next generation of artists will be inspired by this series,” said Sean HusVar, publisher and CEO of Ominous Press.

As a companion to Drawing Powerful Heroes Volume 2, the Kickstarter campaign is offering a Blue-line drawing book. Printed on illustration-quality paper, the oversized Blue-line Drawing Book contains 48 pages of structure drawings by Bart Sears, allowing artists to draw right over top of his illustrations and practice musculature, finishing styles, and much more.

An array of additional rewards are planned, including a collection of the Black Book series of art books, featuring modern masters of comic art, including Bart Sears, Andy Smith, Jim Starlin, Graham Nolan, and Darryl Banks.

Original art rewards by Bart Sears, as well Ominous Press comics, are also available.