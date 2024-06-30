Is Batman letting the bat out of the bag? During DC's Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War crossover event pitting the Bat against the Cat, December's Scorched Earth finale ended with a shocking revelation: "Holy #$@%... Bruce Wayne is Batman...?" After the villain Vandal Savage purchased Wayne Manor and raided the Batcave, Savage took control of Catwoman's league of thieves to steal meteor fragments that would make the henchmen immortal and powerful. A cat burglar named Teddy remained loyal to Catwoman and continued to loot Gotham's rich, including Bruce Wayne's Fort Graye Brownstone... where he stumbled upon a hidden Bat-cache inside Bruce's townhouse.

In Batman #150, out July 2nd, the Dark Knight's secret identity is for sale. Written by Chip Zdarsky and featuring art by series regular Jorge Jiménez and legendary Question artist Denys Cowan, the oversized milestone issue sees Teddy auction Batman's secret identity to the highest bidder. The 40-page issue also features an Absolute Power backup by Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne (Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines), tying in with Mark Waid and Dan Mora's mega-event that kicked off in this week's Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 and continues in Absolute Power #1 (on sale alongside Batman #150 on July 2nd).

(Photo: Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth #1 epilogue. - DC Comics)

DC Comics has released preview pages from the anticipated issue, below, and the official synopsis: "When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to?"

June's Batman #148 concluded the four-issue "Dark Prisons" arc that put the caped crusader and his allies through the wringer. Following shocking revelations about Bruce's mentor, Dr. Daniel Captio, and his connection to the Joker, an embattled Batman and the Bat-Family saved Gotham City after Bruce's backup personality, the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, implanted his consciousness into his Failsafe Program.

The Bat-Fam defeated the "unstoppable" Batman robot, but Zur's Robin — a twisted teenage clone of Bruce Wayne — was caught in the crossfire. In an epilogue, issue #149 saw the clone age at an accelerated rate and die an old man; meanwhile, the military took Zur's Failsafe robot, which means that Amanda Waller has her own Batman in Absolute Power.

In the epilogue's epilogue, Bruce moved the Bat-Family into the Lohmuller Mansion in Old Gotham and renamed it Pennyworth Manor. With construction underway at his base in the city, Batman's new Batcave is at the center of a revitalization project that looks toward the future... a future endangered by Bruce Wayne's secret identity potentially being outed in Batman #150. Look inside the issue in the preview pages below.