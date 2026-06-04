Deadman #1 Is a Wonderful, Weird, Instant Classic Look at Life and Death (Review)

DC has so many characters that it’s only inevitable that some will fall through the cracks. Money is what prints comics, after all, so DC is incentivized to print what sells and stick to it. It’s a darn shame, but A-tier characters’ success is what lets DC stay afloat and publish comics that we all know and love. Of course, that doesn’t mean that more obscure characters never get their chance to shine. DC’s newest Next Level initiative is all about giving B, C, and even D-tier popular characters the spotlight and letting them charge bravely into the future. That’s exactly what’s going on with DC’s greatest ghost, Deadman.

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Boston Brand is a ghost with a mission to help the living world that he can never be a part of again, and he’s ready to star in his own spooky series once again in The Deadman #1. The super-star creative team behind such awesome stories as Ice Cream Man and Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum has united to bring comics’ most acrobatic specter an all-new direction. This series is here to give us a unique look at life, death, and every messy, horrifying, and beautiful thing in between. Based on its first issue, this miniseries is set to do exactly that.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Masterclass in tone and exposition Clearly a setup issue Virbant colors that makes the comic feel alive Very interesting lore and status quo

Lore That Makes the Dead Feel Alive

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue is a day-in-the-life of everyone’s favorite ghost. Deadman is the Custodian of All Souls, meaning that the goddess Rama Kushna has instructed him to safeguard the immediate dead and ferry them to where they need to go. We see Deadman help souls that get stuck after death, reincarnate a man who wasted his life with greed, and give a young girl a second chance. Things get complicated when demons who can eat souls appear, but Deadman gets put on the case with a brand-new costume. The highlight is definitely the way this issue effortlessly brings the audience into its world. Every page expands the lore of how spirits, ghosts, and the afterlife operate with a lively passion that’s comforting but never overwhelming.

It’s also a masterclass in a dark-humor-filled, bittersweet tone. One page will praise the simple joys of life, like a homemade recipe, and the next will remind you that Deadman is a tragic figure, forever cursed to be alone. The same page with a hilarious tribute to All-Star Superman ends with the cold revelation that a man is about to die. The tone is a constant back and forth, but it only adds to the overall worldbuilding. Every instance of whiplash is very clearly intended, and they all help the story hit harder than ever.

The buildup to the overarching villain in the background is great, with him coming across as both scary and weird enough to fit the gallous humor. The biggest complaint is that this is clearly a set-up, catch-up issue, but that’s not a bad thing, and it excels in that regard. Any reader can pick this up, even if they don’t know anything about Deadman, and walk away feeling educated and wanting to learn more. This issue is a phenomenal start to what’s bound to be DC’s most creative new series of the year.

The Perfect Style for Horror and Expression

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Penciller Martín Morazzo and colorist Chris O’Halloran are a match made in the Better Place, and that’s especially true for this series. Deadman has always had horror roots, and these two work together to infuse that energy into every panel on the page. Deadman’s design in particular is immaculate. His long, sunken face and almost twig-like stature perfectly communicate his ghostly status. Everything rides the line between realistic and horrific. From a motorcyclist’s tongue extending like a frog’s to Deadman’s own form shifting to battle spectacularly designed demons. Rama Kushna might just be my favorite design of all, and the liberty the team takes with their shape and size is bound to be endlessly entertaining.

O’Halloran’s colors blew me out of the park. Everything in this comic is so vibrant that it practically jumps off the page. The bright colors help balance the story’s dark nature and give us some wonderful visuals. The bright yellows of spirits, Deadman’s muted blue hue, and the demons’ glaring pink all pop in the best way possible. Every spirit has a dominant color, but the rest of their colors still look great, which is always a tricky balance with this type of style.

Overall, Deadman’s first issue is a whole lot of dark, honest fun. It balances grim reality with hopeful, beautiful reality, and has gotten me plenty excited for whatever’s coming next. It’s rare to see a DC book balance its tone so well, especially without making any of the jumps feel overbearing. This miniseries has a very promising start, and if the rest of it is at the same quality, it’s bound to be something special. If you’re a fan of ghost stories, Deadman, or this team’s previous work, you’re sure to like this too!

Deadman #1 is on sale now!

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