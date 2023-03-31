New Batman and Robin Series Announced by DC

The latest Dawn of DC title has been revealed — and it involves a legendary DC team-up. On Friday, during DC's panel at MegaCon Orlando, fans were given the first look at the new Batman and Robin series. The series, which will launch in September, will be from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Simone Di Meo. In Batman and Robin, after Batman vs. Robin and Lazarus Planet, Bruce and Damian Wayne are back together again, investigating mysterious new cases and monsters in Gotham!

These first looks shown at the MegaCon panel include looks at Di Meo's cover and interiors for Batman and Robin #1, as well as the designs for the "Robin Mobile."

What was Batman vs. Robin about?

Wrapping up earlier this spring, Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar's Batman vs. Robin series weaved in and out of the Lazarus Planet event, and pitted the father-and-son duo against each other in an unexpected way.

"What I can say is that the first arc of World's Finest is, was, and always has been, designed deliberately to lead into what is going to be Batman vs. Robin," Mark Waid teased in the announcement by Popverse. "What I was trying to do with Batman versus Robin was try to take them into a realm that I'm not used to seeing them in, which is dark magic sorcery, rather than science, rather than logic and detective stuff. We've seen Batman and sort of peripheral magic, but I want to get into the down and dirty of it."

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

