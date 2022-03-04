DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.

One Reddit user that goes by the username Alita_01 shared their cosplay on the site and described the detail it took to make it. The costume itself is made of EVA foam and a bit of 3D printing. It comes equipped with a cool utility belt and Batarang. Other than that, it looks pretty cool for a fan-made interpretation of a live-action Batman Beyond costume. You can check out the cosplay below!

Most recently, Warner Bros. and DC Comics released another reboot of the Caped Crusader that starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman. The Batman focuses primarily on the Dark Knight and puts Bruce Wayne on the back burner, and fans want to know if Pattinson's take on the character will ever get his playboy persona. During a recent interview with KCRW, director Matt Reeves teases that he will.

"One of the things that was interesting to me was to focus on not an origin tale because we'd seen Burton had done that so well, and Nolan did it so well," Reeves told the podcast. "I wanted to do an early years "Batman" and Bruce Wayne. And it was important to me that while it wasn't an origin story, he was, in the early years of what he was doing, and was still trying to make sense of himself, was still a young man trying to put himself together and find a way to function. This idea of not yet understanding even the asset that being Bruce Wayne could be, the way that other iterations of the character have where they realize, oh, I can be Bruce Wayne, and that can be another kind of mask. He's just not together enough yet to even understand how valuable that's gonna be."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

