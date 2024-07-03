Batman: Full Moon Announced by DC

Batman continues to be an ever-changing part of the DC mythos, with the Dark Knight being thrown into a wide array of stories. As the publisher revealed on Wednesday, that will include a fight against a deadly — and supernatural — adversary. DC has officially announced Batman: Full Moon, a new four-issue Black Label miniseries that will launch on Wednesday, October 9th. Batman: Full Moon is from Eisner-nominated writer Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia, Marvel’s Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Luke Cage: Gang War) and artist Stevan Subic (The Riddler: Year One). As the title suggests, Full Moon will place Batman up against an Incredibly powerful werewolf, whose reign of terror could have a dark impact on Gotham City.

Subic will provide a glow-in-the-dark main cover for each Batman: Full Moon issue, with Issue #1’s variant covers courtesy of Steve Beach, Francesco Francavilla, and Mike Perkins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Batman: Full Moon About?

Batman: Full Moon is an ancient and supernatural force stalks the streets of Gotham City—a werewolf so powerful it’ll defy Batman’s most trusted resources: his brilliant mind and extensive gadgetry. But are Batman’s physical strength and resilience alone enough to put the creature down for good, or will this fight strip him down to his very bones? Even powerful magical allies like Zatanna caution the Dark Knight that he may not walk away from this encounter unscathed.

Keep scrolling for the first look at Batman: Full Moon #1!

Main Cover

1:25 Variant Cover by Mike Perkins

Variant Cover by Francesco Francavilla

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview