It Took DC 3 Attempts to Write The Perfect Robin Origin Story

In his mission to protect the citizens of Gotham City, Batman has many different allies on his side, and even more in his association with the Justice League for more world ending level threats. However, the Dark Knight’s best-known ally by far is his crime-fighting apprentice Robin, of whom there have been several. Dick Grayson was the first before becoming the solo hero Nightwing, while other Robins have included Jason Todd, Stephanie Brown, Carrie Kelley, and even Bruce Wayne’s own son, Damian. But one of DC’s Robins has a far better origin story than the rest, and somewhat shockingly, it wasn’t the original.

It wasn’t even the second; it was Tim Drake, who officially took on the mantle of Robin in Batman #457, and brought with him the greatest origin story of any Boy Wonder. As an off-shoot of Tim becoming Robin, the third Boy Wonder embarked on a solo journey in the five-issue Robin mini-series in 1991. Not only did this give Tim Drake a foundation to really win the hearts of comic book readers in his first superhero mission, it also gave Tim a grander comic book beginning as Robin than any of his predecessors or successors.

Tim Drake’s Robin Origin Explained

While brains are a necessary tool in the utility belt of any member of the Bat-Family, Tim Drake has shown himself to be an especially sharp ally of the Dark Knight’s, deducing Batman and Robin’s true identities long before partnering up with them. After Dick Grayson made the transition to Nightwing, Tim volunteered himself as the new Robin, which Bruce refused with how much the death of the second Robin, Jason Todd, still haunted him. Eventually, after Tim successfully rescued Batman from a trap hatched by the Scarecrow, Bruce finally decided to bring the 14-year old aboard as his new partner, Tim donning the new Boy Wonder’s suit with the proclamation to Bruce and his butler Alfred Pennyworth, “Gentlemen, meet the new Robin!”

Bruce subsequently sent Tim to hone his martial arts skills under the tutelage of Rahul Lama and later the highly formidable Lady Shiva. Along the way, Tim uncovers a plot by the vicious crime boss King Snake, who intends to unleash a specially designed chemical agent into Hong Kong. With the help of a man named Clyde Rawlins, seeking revenge for his family’s murder by King Snake, and Lady Shiva, Tim manages to defeat King Snake and stop his plot, though Clyde is unfortunately killed by King Snake in the final battle, while Tim relents from Lady Shiva’s prodding to kill the villain. With his training complete, Tim return’s to Gotham City to fight alongside Batman as the new Robin.

Tim Drake Goes Through a Trial by Fire To Become Robin

Rigorous mental and physical training is essential in both Batman and his allies developing the skills to protect Gotham City, and Tim gets no shortage of both in his Robin origin story. Without Batman immediately on his side to help, Tim is also thrown into the deep end right away in navigating his first mission of stopping King Snake’s plot right alongside his training. At one point, that training even includes a definitive beating by Lady Shiva, herself one of the highlight supporting characters of Tim Robin origin story. Commenting on Tim’s selection of a bo staff as his non-lethal weapon of choice, Lady Shiva, far more prone to use lethal force, dryly comments “How Christian of you. How white of you.”

Tim’s training is also somewhat unusual in that he’s already donned his Robin suit and is, for all intents and purposes, already Robin. With that said, Batman’s decision to send Tim off on his own shows how justified his confidence in Tim is as a worthy Robin successor to Dick and Jason, and simultaneously that there are still areas of Tim’s skill set that need to be a bit more sharpened before he properly becomes Robin. Though Batman himself is on the sidelines, Tim’s Robin origin is also a kind of pay-off for the Dark Knight as well, showing how refined Batman’s process for selecting and training new Robins has become.

Sending Tim on a Solo Mission Was Perfect As His Robin Origin Story

As a younger sidekick to the Caped Crusader, Robin has always been defined by his tutelage and relationship with Batman. Dick showed that they did not have to be the case in perpetuity when he finally struck out on his own as Nightwing, while Jason’s aggression and recklessness exemplified the dangers that come with fighting alongside Batman along with the potentially tragic consequences of it. For Tim, he had already shown he was prepared to face both with his rescue of Batman from the Scarecrow, and that his intellect and martial arts skills made him a valuable asset to Batman’s mission. In many ways, Tim was starting his life as Robin with a leg up on where Dick and Jason were at the same point.

Tim’s origin story being one that goes from purely about his training to having him take on a mission without the help of Batman was the perfect way to sell him to comic book readers as an engaging new bearer of the Robin mantle. Tim’s beginnings as Robin start with Batman seeing him off and end with Batman arriving on the scene right as Tim has completed his first solo mission to properly welcome him into his mission in true Batman style. In between those two bookends, Tim has to operate all on his own and see what the life of Robin brings with it, passing Batman’s test, and in effect, DC Comics test with flying colors in the greatest Robin origin story.